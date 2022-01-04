Ravi Dahiya’s wrestling training camp in Russia cancelled due to COVID-19

Tokyo Olympics medallist Ravi Dahiya’s training camp in Russia has been cancelled due to the rise of COVID-19 cases globally, according to The New Indian Express.

The 24-year-old freestyle wrestler from Sonipat was scheduled to leave for Moscow this week for pre-season training.

Ravi Dahiya has not competed since winning the silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics in August. He had skipped the world championships in October due to lack of preparation for the selection trials held ahead of the meet.

Ravi Dahiya is slated to compete at the United World Wrestling (UWW) ranking series in Italy and Turkey next month.

This year’s calendar also includes the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England and Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

The two-time reigning 57kg Asian champion, Ravi Dahiya is currently training at the Chhatrasal Stadium in Delhi.

Meanwhile, Ravi’s compatriot and Tokyo 2020 bronze medallist Bajrang Punia had left for his 26-day training camp in Russia in the last week of December.