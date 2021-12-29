With Commonwealth and Asian Games 2022 in mind, India retain badminton coaching staff

The Badminton Association of India (BAI) has retained its coaching staff till September 30 with the Commonwealth Games and Asian Games lined up in a busy 2022 calendar.

BAI general secretary Ajay Singhania told PTI that it was important to maintain continuity ahead of important events.

Indian badminton scaled several highs in the 2021 season with PV Sindhu winning bronze at the Tokyo Games and Kidambi Srikanth becoming the first Indian men’s singles player to clinch a silver medal at the world championships.

Dwi Kristiawan, who has been a part of the Indian set up since 2011, has been offered extension alongside Muhammad Miftak, Heri Setiawan, and Ade Kurniawan.

Eska Riffan Jaya, who helps the players in sparring, was also handed an extension.

The decision to extend the association with the support staff was taken after a lengthy discussion at a Target Olympics Podium Scheme (TOPS) meeting.

Indonesia's Mulyo Handoyo and Malaysia's Tan Kim Her are also likely to return as India's singles and doubles badminton coaches.

Mulyo Handoyo’s likely appointment comes after men's singles coach Agus Dwi Santoso left in November while Tan Kim Her will be taking over from Mathias Boe if he joins.

Both Mulyo Handoyo and Tan Kim Her have coached the Indian team in the past. The federation is hopeful of finalising their return ahead of the India Open in January.

Mulyo is credited for moulding the likes of Kidambi Srikanth, B Sai Praneeth, and HS Prannoy when he was the coach in 2017. Tan Kim Her, meanwhile, helped India's doubles pair of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy clinch Commonwealth Games silver in 2018.