Kiran George, Aakarshi Kashyap win all India senior ranking badminton titles

Polish International 2021 champion Kiran George and women’s top seed Aakarshi Kashyap won the men’s and women’s singles titles respectively at the all India senior ranking badminton tournament held in Chennai.

Both shuttlers won their final matches in straight games.

Aakarshi Kashyap, a South Asian Games medallist, defeated Tanya Hemanth 21-15, 21-12 in 30 minutes in the women’s title decider.

In the men’s singles final, the 21-year-old Kiran George, seeded fifth, accounted for the experienced Subhankar Dey 21-17, 21-12 in 39 minutes.

National champions Shikha Gautam and Ashwini Bhat beat Uttar Pradesh's Shruti Mishra and Shailja Shukla 21-14, 21-16 to clinch the women’s doubles title.

The men’s pair of Hariharan Amsakarunan and Ruban Kumar, meanwhile, faced a stiff challenge from PS Ravikrishna and Sankarprasad Udaykumar but eventually won the final 22-20, 19-21, 21-18 in a three-game thriller.

In the mixed doubles final, the unseeded pair of Rohan Kapoor and Sanjana Santosh defeated S Sunjith and Gowrikrishna TR 21-18, 21-16.

The Badminton Association of India (BAI) had postponed the all India senior ranking tournament multiple times since March 2020. The competition in Chennai was the first of the two all India senior ranking tournaments to be held by BAI this year. The second tournament starts in Hyderabad from December 24.