Indonesia Open badminton: PV Sindhu ousted by Ratchanok Intanon in semi-finals

India’s PV Sindhu lost to Thailand’s Ratchanok Intanon 21-15, 9-21, 14-21 in the women’s singles semi-finals at the Indonesia Open 2021 in Bali on Saturday.

This was the reigning badminton world champion PV Sindhu’s third successive semi-final loss at a BWF event after the French Open and the Indonesia Masters. It was also the Indian shuttler’s third straight loss to Ratchanok Intanon.

Up against the world No. 8 Thai shuttler with a 6-4 head-to-head record against her, PV Sindhu began in full tilt, racing to an 8-3 lead in quick time.

Ratchanok Intanon came back in the match and kept nibbling away at the two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu’s lead, but the Indian did enough to seal out the first game 21-15.

With the last six matches between the two having been settled in straight games, the onus was on Ratchanok Intanon in the second game and the Thai ace responded.

Aided by some powerful smashes and clever net game, Ratchanok Intanon seized the early momentum and took an 11-7 lead at the mid-game interval. The Thai player pressed the advantage even harder after the break and cruised to a 21-9 win.

In the decider, the two went toe-to-toe in the early exchanges, but Ratchanok Intanon eventually broke free to take an 11-5 advantage into the breather.

As the match progressed, PV Sindhu tried hard to close the gap but the Thai shuttler matched her opponent to close out the match in 54 minutes.

Ratchanok Intanon will play South Korea’s An Seyoung in the final.

PV Sindhu last reached a final at the Swiss Open in March, where she lost to arch-rival Carolina Marin.

Chirag Shetty-Satwiksairaj Rankireddy will be in action in the men’s doubles semi-finals later in the day.