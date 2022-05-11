How to watch Elaine Thompson-Herah at Puerto Rico Athletics Classic 2022

Reigning Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah continues her 2022 season campaign at the Puerto Rico Athletics Classic on Thursday 12 May in Ponce, Puerto Rico.

The Jamaican, who defended the women’s 100m and 200m on the athletics track at Tokyo 2020 to obtain the coveted ‘double-double’, looks to so far in fine form, most recently clocking 10.89 at the Golden Games last month in California.

Her time has been topped by only two rivals so far this year: United States’ Cambrea Sturgis, who ran 10.89 in North Carolina, and by long-time competitor Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, who clocked a 10.67 in Nairobi on 7 May.

With 2021 NCAA double champion Sturgis expected to join Thompson-Herah for the 100m in Ponce, an air of intrigue surrounds what might unfold and who might come out on top.

The five-time Olympic gold medallist holds the second fastest time in history over the distance after clocking 10.54 last August in Eugene.

Jasmine Camacho-Quinn will be a main draw for local fans in Puerto Rico as she lines up for the 100m hurdles in Ponce Picture by 2021 Getty Images

11 other Olympic gold medallists will join the Jamaican in action at the Estadio Francisco Montaner.

Puerto Rico’s own Olympic champion Jasmine Camacho-Quinn will be hoping home support can guide her through what looks set to be a tough challenge in the women’s 100m hurdles.

Hansle Parchment and Omar McLeod will write another chapter in their rivalry in the men’s 110m with the two Jamaicans both declaring for the race in Ponce.

Women’s 800m Olympic champion Athing Mu will test her speed in her first-ever professional 400m race. The 19-year-old is the NCAA record holder in the event and took gold in the 4x400m with Team USA in Japan last summer.

Other stars promising to shine include double Olympic shot put champion and world record holder Ryan Crouser, Grenada’s Kirani James, sprint sensation Trayvon Bromell, Tokyo 2020 pole vault champion Katie Nageotte and reigning Olympic 400m champion Steven Gardiner.

MORE: Elaine Thompson-Herah named Laureus Sportswoman of the Year at 2022 awards

Puerto Rico Athletics Classic 2022: Schedule and how to watch

The Puerto Rico Athletics Classic will take place on the evening of Thursday 12 May from 18:00 to 20:00 local time (UTC-4, from midnight CET)

Below is a list of the events scheduled to take place:

Men’s track and field events:

100m

300m

800m

110mH

Triple Jump

Shot Put

Women’s track and field events:

100m

400m

1500m

100mH

400mH

Pole Vault

Long Jump

The meet will be broadcast live on ESPN.

MORE: Diamond League athletics 2022 season: How to watch and top things to know