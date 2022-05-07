Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Kenya's Ferdinand Omanyala race to 100m world leads at the 2022 Kip Keino Classic in Nairobi

Kenya's Ferdinand Omanyala raced to a world lead of 9.85 seconds in the men's 100m on Saturday (7 May), as Tokyo 2020 champion Marcell Jacobs was forced to withdraw from the third edition of the Kip Keino Classic, a Continental Tour Gold Athletics meeting.

African record holder Omanyala thrilled the home fans, beating the American pair of Olympic silver medallist Fred Kerley and Isiah Young.

Three-time Olympic gold medallist Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce had earlier sprinted to a world lead of 10.67 seconds to win the women's race, her first of the year at the distance.

Tokyo Olympians speed thrills

The late withdrawal of Italy's Jacobs, the two-time gold medallist at Tokyo 2020 in 2021, following gastrointestinal problems, did not take the shine off the headline race at the third Continental Tour Gold meeting of the 2022 season.

Omanyala the Tokyo Olympic semi- finalist was near flawless off the blocks and held on to the lead with only Kerley managing to close in the gap for his fastest run of the season.

Kerley timed 9.92 ahead of Young in 10.13.

Olympic 4x100m relay gold medallist Filippo Tortu faded to seventh in 10.24 seconds.

Fraser-Pryce was unmatched in the women’s 100m, which she won in 10.67 seconds.

Namibia’s Christine Mboma, who had a great performance last weekend dashing to 10.97 and was expected to push the Jamaican to the line, went down at around 50m while in second, with a suspected muscle pull, leaving the Jamaican to win comfortably.

"It just shows my training has been going great," Shelly-Ann said after her race. "Shows relentlessness...always relentless even when you have setback along the way."

Egypt’s Bassant Hemida raced to her personal best of 11.02 in second as American Shannon Ray timed 11.33 for third.

Canadian Aaron Brown, double Olympic relay medallist, won the 200m in 20.05, with American Kyree King and Isaac Makwala of Botswana, who is competing in his last season after more than 15-years of top level racing, were second and third respectively.

Niger's Aminatou Seyni topped the women's 200m in 22.43.

South Africa’s Prudence Sekgodiso beat world 800m champion Halimah Nakaayi to post her fastest run ever of 1:58.41, a world lead.

Nakaayi finished fifth behind the Kenyan duo of Mary Moraa, who ran her season best of 1:59.87, and third placed Naomi Korir.

Abraham Kibiwott won the 3000m steeplechase in 8:21.92, a race that saw the Olympic champion from Rio 2016, Conseslus Kipruto, back in fifth in 8:32.76.

Kenyan born Norah Jeruto of Kazakhstan was dominant in the women's steeplechase cruising to an easy victory of 9:04.95 ahead of local star Faith Cherotich (9:12.04) and reigning Olympic champion Peruth Chemutai of Uganda (9:20.07).

Poland's triple Olympic champion Anita Wlodarczyk, who is also the world record holder, continued her reign in the women's hammer with a season's best throw of 78.06m.

Her compatriot Wojciech Nowicki heaved to a world lead of 81.43m with his last attempt.

Egypt's Abdelrahman Ihab's first attempt of 83.79m won him the men's javelin ahead of Rio Olympic silver medallist Julius Yego whose best throw was measured at 79.59m.