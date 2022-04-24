Elaine Thompson-Herah named Laureus Sportswoman of the Year at 2022 awards

Tokyo 2020 triple gold medallist Elaine Thompson-Herah was crowned Sportswoman of the Year at the 2022 Laureus World Sports Awards, held at a virtual awards ceremony in Seville, Spain on Sunday (24 April).

The ace athletics sprinter had an unforgettable year, becoming the first woman ever to successfully defend the 100m and 200m Olympic titles, in addition to picking up a third gold in the women's 4x100m with her Jamaican teammates.

Thompson-Herah's blistering 10.61 secs 100m final time registered not only as the second fastest time in history but also as a new Olympic record.

"I know Usain (Bolt) has won Laureus Awards before, so to bring this trophy back home to the Caribbean, also in Jamaica, is very special," the 29-year-old said.

"I have watched that [100 metres] race about a thousand times now. I would say I am very, very proud, but I cannot dwell on the past. Even though it's very special, it's memories.

"I cannot just sit and say 'OK, I'm a double Olympic champion, I'm a five-time Olympic gold medallist. I have to continue working because my motivation is to be even better. I told myself that I want to be the greatest female sprinter, so I am just going to focus on what the future holds for me."

Formula One world champion Max Verstappen joined Thompson-Herah in leading the award winners as the recipient of the Sportsman of the Year award.

BMX Racing gold medallist Bethany Shriever awarded Action Sportsperson of the Year

Great Britain's BMX Racing prodigy Bethany Shriever took home the top prize in the Action Sportsperson category after a stellar 2021 saw her win both Olympic and World Championship gold medals.

The 22-year-old triumphed in Tokyo after successfully holding off two-time Olympic champion Mariana Pajon to take the gold in Japan.

It was a feat sweetened by the fact the former teaching assistant had to crowd-fund £50,000 (around $65,000 US) to finance her own qualification for the Games after UK Sport cut its support.

Sky Brown's resurgence recognised with Comeback of the Year prize

Skateboard standout Sky Brown was handed the Laureus World Comeback of the Year award for the way she returned to action shortly after a nightmare crash let her unresponsive just weeks before she was set to debut with her sport at Tokyo 2020.

The then 12-year-old suffered a skull fracture after she fell headfirst from a half-pipe.

Remarkably Brown was able to recover just time to compete in Japan where she picked up a bronze medal in the women's park final.

Her achievement gave her the additional honour of being Britain's youngest ever Olympic medallist at 13 years and 28 days old.

2022 Laureus World Sports Awards: Complete list of winners