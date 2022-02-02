Laureus Awards: Olympic champions Simone Biles, Elaine Thompson-Herah and Tom Daley headline nominees

Simone Biles, Eluid Kipchoge, Allyson Felix, Emma McKeon and Elaine Thompson-Herah front a nomination list packed full of Tokyo 2020 Olympians for this year’s Laureus World Sports Awards to be held in a virtual ceremony in April.

24-year-old gymnast Biles, who withdrew from the team event final before returning to win bronze on the beam, leads the World Comeback of the Year Award category. The American’s actions have set a precedent for athletes hoping to compete without compromising their mental health.

Also featured are Great Britain’s Sky Brown and Tom Daley. The 13-year-old skateboarding phenom recovered from a fractured skull just a few weeks before the Games to clinch bronze in the inaugural park final while diving veteran Daley bounced back from knee surgery to claim his first-ever Olympic gold in the synchronised 10m platform competition.

Swimming's Caeleb Dressel joins back-to-back Olympic marathon winner Kipchoge in the World Sportsman of the Year award. The American scooped up five Olympic gold medals in the pool becoming only the fifth ever to achieve the feat.

Laureus World Sports Awards 2022 nominees

Olympic champions dominate World Sportswoman of the Year shortlist

Record-breakers Thompson-Herah and Felix lead the field for the World Sportswoman of the Year gong.

The 29-year-old triple gold medal winner became the first woman ever to successfully defend the 100m and 200m Olympic titles and did so in emphatic fashion. Her blistering hot 10.61 100m final time was not only the second fastest in history, but a new Olympic record.

Felix, meanwhile, surpassed the legendary Carl Lewis to become the most decorated track and field US Olympian. On her fifth Olympic outing the 35-year-old picked up gold in the women’s 4x400m and bronze in the 400m to take her total medal tally to an eye-watering 11.

Australia’s most decorated Olympian ever McKeon and her seven medal-haul in Tokyo stands alongside fellow swimmer Katie Ledecky whose two Olympic golds made her the most successful individual female swimmer in Olympic history.

Tokyo 2020 bronze medallist and recent Australian Open Grand Slam winner Ash Barty and Ballon d’Or winner Alexia Putellas round off the list.

Neeraj Chopra's historic gold recognised in World Breakthrough of the Year award category

India’s first winner of an Olympic athletics gold Neeraj Chopra is just one of several Tokyo 2020 moments that have been singled out in the shortlist.

Venezuelan Yulimar Rojas’ triple jump world record as well as Ariarne Titmus’ conquests over rival Ledecky in the pool have also been highlighted as standout sporting occasions.

Tennis hotshots Daniil Medvedev and Emma Raducanu complete the list for their first Grand Slam victories at the US Open last September.

Laureus World Action Sportperson of the Year Award an all-Olympic affair

Every nominee of the World Action Sportperson of the Year Award represented their country at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Surfing's Italo Ferreira and Carrissa Moore, and skateboarding's HORIGOME Yuto and NISHIYA Momiji have all been nominated for winning Olympic gold in their disciplines’ first ever outing at an Olympic Games.

Sport climber Alberto Ginés and BMX racing star Bethany Shriever also made the shortlist.

The 19-year-old Spaniard took gold in Japan while the Briton became the first woman ever to win both Olympic and World Championship gold in the same year.

Fianlly, the Chinese Olympic diving team, for their stunning medal haul in the plunge pool in Tokyo 2020 make their way into the Laureus World Team of the Year award category.

Complete list of nominees: Laureus World Sports Awards 2022

Laureus World Sportsman of the Year award

Tom Brady

Novak Djokovic

Caeleb Dressel

Eliud Kipchoge

Robert Lewandowski

Max Verstappen

Laureus World Sportswoman of the Year award

Ashleigh Barty

Allyson Felix

Katie Ledecky

Emma McKeon

Alexia Putellas

Elaine Thompso-Herah

Laureus World Team of the Year award

Argentina Men's Football Team

Barcelona Women's Football Team

China Olympic Diving Team

Italy Men's Football Team

Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team

Milwaukee Bucks

Laureus World Breakthrough of the Year award

Neeraj Chopra

Daniil Medvedev

Pedri

Emma Raducanu

Yulimar Rojas

Ariarne Titmus

Laureus World Comeback of the Year award

Simone Biles

Sky Brown

Mark Cavendish

Tom Daley

Marc Márquez

Annemiek van Vleuten

Laureus World Sportsperson of the Year with a Disability award

Diede de Groot

Marcel Hug

Shingo Kunieda

Jetze Plat

Susanna Rodriguez

Sarah Storey

Laureus World Action Sportsperson of the Year award

Italo Ferreira

Alberto Ginés

Yuto Horigome

Carissa Moore

Momiji Nishiya

Bethany Shriever

Nominees were selected by a panel of 1300 sports journalists. The Laureus Academy, a sporting jury made up of 71 of the greatest sporting names of all time, will now vote on the winners.