How many World Cups have Brazil won? A look back at every victory for the South American giants

Brazil’s history at the World Cup is long and decorated, with the South American team lifting the trophy on a record five occasions. The current squad are still on track to improve this record in Qatar having qualified for the round of 16 in the tournament with a game to spare. Read on for the full story of Brazil’s World Cup triumphs below.
There have been many legendary Brazil teams in the history of the World Cup, with players such as Pele, Garrincha, Jairzinho, Ronaldo and Ronaldinho setting the tournament alight with their skills, talent and knack for goals.
Brazil have won the World Cup on five occasions, as demonstrated by the five stars above their badge on their national team jerseys.
With their first victory coming in 1958 and their last in 2002, it has now been 20 years since the men in yellow and green claimed the top prize in men’s football, and fans of the nation will eager to break that trend in Qatar following France’s victory in the World Cup final four years ago in Russia.
But before that can happen, Olympics.com takes you on a walk back through memory lane to revisit the five victories of Brazil in the history of the FIFA World Cup.
The World Cup that took place in Sweden in 1958 will forever be remembered as the tournament in which Brazilian legend Pele burst onto the international scene.
At just 17 years old, the player many still consider to be the best of all time scored the winner in a 1-0 quarter-final victory over Wales before netting a hat-trick in the semi-final against France (5-2) that set Brazil on their way to the World Cup final.
The final saw Brazil line up against the tournament hosts Sweden, and once again they put five past their opponents, with two goals each from Pele and Vava, and one from Mario Zagallo, securing the nation their first World Cup victory.
It was the beginning of a footballing story for Pele that led the great Ferenc Puskas to say: “The greatest player in history was Di Stefano. I refuse to classify Pele as a player. He was above that."
People were once again eager to see the great Pele in action when the 1962 World Cup began in Chile. However, after suffering an injury in the group stage, the 21-year-old would not see action for the rest of the tournament.
The final was almost without another Brazilian great, after Garrincha was sent off in the semi-finals, however a call from Brazil's Prime Minister led to FIFA allowing the mesmerising winger to play in the decisive match.
In the final against Czechoslovakia, Brazil found themselves 1-0 down after a goal from Josef Masopust in the 15th minute, before drawing level just two minutes later through Amarildo.
It took until the 69th minute for the deadlock to be broken as Zito struck home to give Brazil the lead. The match eventually ended 3-1 to Brazil, with the last goal scored by Vava in the 78th minute.
After - by their own standards - a humiliating group stage exit in the 1966 World Cup in England, Brazil returned for the Mexico World Cup in 1970 with question marks hanging over the head of their great talisman Pele.
12 years after their first World Cup victory, there were rumours that the greatest days of Brazil and Pele were over.
However, with arguably their greatest team ever, including legends of the game such as Pele, Jairzinho and Carlos Alberto, Brazil lifted the Jules Rimet Trophy for the third time in four World Cups after a 4-1 victory against Italy in the final.
“Everyone said he was finished,” teammate Rivellino told FIFA about Pele’s performance in the tournament. “When we were world champions he walked into the dressing room and – this still gives me butterflies today – screamed three times: ‘I didn’t die. I didn’t die. I didn’t die.' He’s without doubt the greatest player in history.”
Perhaps not a classic tournament win for Brazil, the 1994 World Cup saw the three-time champions enter the competition having not won the trophy in 24 years.
But led by greats such as Romario, Bebeto and Dunga, Brazil went through to the final with a tournament record of five wins and one draw.
The final against Italy was the only in FIFA history to feature no goals in regulation of extra time, with a penalty shootout deciding the champions of the world.
While both sides missed their first penalty, Brazil went on to score three in a row (Romario, Branco and Dunga) before Italy’s talisman Roberto Baggio missed his country’s final kick to send the Brazilian fans into rapture.
Brazil coach Carlos Alberto Parreira, who had faced criticism for the way his team had performed, stole a line from Frank Sinatra after his team were crowned world champions for the fourth time in their history.
“I did it my way,” he said. “And I did it to the end, without changes, without giving in.”
The 2002 World Cup saw Brazil enter the tournament with another legendary squad that included a terrifying attacking lineup of Ronaldo, Rivaldo, Ronaldinho and Kaka, in addition to many other stars such as captain Cafu and Roberto Carlos.
Four years after a loss in the World Cup final to France, Brazil were out for revenge. Having breezed through their group stage with three victories and 11 goals, Luiz Scolari’s men beat Belgium, England and Turkey in the knockout rounds before lining up in the final against Germany.
Ronaldo, who ended the tournament as the top scorer with eight goals, was irrepressible in the final, scoring a brace to deliver Brazil a record fifth World Cup victory.
It marked the last time the great Brazilians won the World Cup, but after a 20-year wait, could they lift the trophy again at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar?
