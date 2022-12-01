How many World Cups have Brazil won? A look back at every victory for the South American giants

There have been many legendary Brazil teams in the history of the World Cup, with players such as Pele, Garrincha, Jairzinho, Ronaldo and Ronaldinho setting the tournament alight with their skills, talent and knack for goals. Brazil have won the World Cup on five occasions, as demonstrated by the five stars above their badge on their national team jerseys. With their first victory coming in 1958 and their last in 2002, it has now been 20 years since the men in yellow and green claimed the top prize in men’s football, and fans of the nation will eager to break that trend in Qatar following France’s victory in the World Cup final four years ago in Russia. But before that can happen, Olympics.com takes you on a walk back through memory lane to revisit the five victories of Brazil in the history of the FIFA World Cup.

Pele heads the ball in the 1958 World Cup semi-final against France (2005 Getty Images)

1958 World Cup: Brazil victorious for the first time The World Cup that took place in Sweden in 1958 will forever be remembered as the tournament in which Brazilian legend Pele burst onto the international scene. At just 17 years old, the player many still consider to be the best of all time scored the winner in a 1-0 quarter-final victory over Wales before netting a hat-trick in the semi-final against France (5-2) that set Brazil on their way to the World Cup final. The final saw Brazil line up against the tournament hosts Sweden, and once again they put five past their opponents, with two goals each from Pele and Vava, and one from Mario Zagallo, securing the nation their first World Cup victory. It was the beginning of a footballing story for Pele that led the great Ferenc Puskas to say: “The greatest player in history was Di Stefano. I refuse to classify Pele as a player. He was above that." 1962 World Cup: Back-to-back triumphs, even without a hero People were once again eager to see the great Pele in action when the 1962 World Cup began in Chile. However, after suffering an injury in the group stage, the 21-year-old would not see action for the rest of the tournament. The final was almost without another Brazilian great, after Garrincha was sent off in the semi-finals, however a call from Brazil's Prime Minister led to FIFA allowing the mesmerising winger to play in the decisive match. In the final against Czechoslovakia, Brazil found themselves 1-0 down after a goal from Josef Masopust in the 15th minute, before drawing level just two minutes later through Amarildo. It took until the 69th minute for the deadlock to be broken as Zito struck home to give Brazil the lead. The match eventually ended 3-1 to Brazil, with the last goal scored by Vava in the 78th minute.

Brazil players celebrate winning the World Cup in 2002 (2002 Getty Images)