England vs Senegal at FIFA World Cup 2022: Know match start time and live streaming schedule

England will play their round of 16 match in the FIFA World Cup 2022 against Senegal on Sunday (4 December).

Gareth Southgate's side booked their spot in the knockout stages as winners of Group B, cementing their place with a dominating 3-0 over Wales on Tuesday (29 November).

England's next test will be Group A runners-up Senegal, who qualified on the back of an enthralling third game encounter against Ecuador that saw them win by a narrow 2-1 margin to collect the three points they needed to advance.

It will be a first-ever meeting - both competitvely and friendly - between these two sides.

Read on to find out how to watch the England's knockout game at the football showpiece in Qatar.