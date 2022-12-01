Select your language
English Français Deutsch Italiano Português Español 日本語 العربية 中文 हिन्दी 한국어 Русский

England vs Senegal at FIFA World Cup 2022: Know match start time and live streaming schedule

Find out how to watch England's first-ever encounter with Senegal at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. 

2 min By Courtney Hill
disciplineFootball
England face Senegal for the first-ever time on Sunday
(Picture by 2022 Getty Images)

England will play their round of 16 match in the FIFA World Cup 2022 against Senegal on Sunday (4 December).

Gareth Southgate's side booked their spot in the knockout stages as winners of Group B, cementing their place with a dominating 3-0 over Wales on Tuesday (29 November).

England's next test will be Group A runners-up Senegal, who qualified on the back of an enthralling third game encounter against Ecuador that saw them win by a narrow 2-1 margin to collect the three points they needed to advance.

It will be a first-ever meeting - both competitvely and friendly - between these two sides.

Read on to find out how to watch the England's knockout game at the football showpiece in Qatar.

Marcus Rashford's brace helped England sink Wales
Marcus Rashford's brace helped England sink Wales (Stu Forster)

What time does England v Senegal start?

England and Senegal kick off at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor at 22:00 local time (Arabia Standard Time, UTC+3).

For English viewers, that's 19:00 GMT.

How to watch England v Senegal live at FIFA World Cup 2022

ITV and BBC cover every single World Cup game for viewiers in the United Kingdom, with the former taking the reins in this knockout round clash.

UK viewers can also view the game on ITV's official streaming platform, ITVX, or on the ITV website.

For Senegal fans, Radiodiffusion Télévision Sénégalaise (RST) will air the game on Sunday.

England match schedule at FIFA World Cup 2022

Monday 21 November

England v Iran - Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan - 1pm GMT (Final score: 6-2)

Friday 25 November

England v USA - Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor - 7pm GMT (Final score: 0-0)

Tuesday 29 November

Wales v England - Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, Ar-Rayyan - 7pm GMT (Final score: 0-3)

Saturday 3 December

England v Senegal - Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor - 7pm GMT

Add this to your favourites
FootballFootball

Related content

FIFA World Cup 2022: England results, scores and standings
FIFA World Cup 2022: Teams qualified for Round of 16 - France, Brazil make cut - get full list
FIFA World Cup 2022: Stats and records
FIFA World Cup 2022 schedule: Dates, times and all you need you know
More from
Football | World Cup 2022 | Qatar 
disciplineFootball

You May Like