England vs Senegal at FIFA World Cup 2022: Know match start time and live streaming schedule

Find out how to watch England's first-ever encounter with Senegal at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.
England will play their round of 16 match in the FIFA World Cup 2022 against Senegal on Sunday (4 December).
Gareth Southgate's side booked their spot in the knockout stages as winners of Group B, cementing their place with a dominating 3-0 over Wales on Tuesday (29 November).
England's next test will be Group A runners-up Senegal, who qualified on the back of an enthralling third game encounter against Ecuador that saw them win by a narrow 2-1 margin to collect the three points they needed to advance.
It will be a first-ever meeting - both competitvely and friendly - between these two sides.
Read on to find out how to watch the England's knockout game at the football showpiece in Qatar.
England and Senegal kick off at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor at 22:00 local time (Arabia Standard Time, UTC+3).
For English viewers, that's 19:00 GMT.
ITV and BBC cover every single World Cup game for viewiers in the United Kingdom, with the former taking the reins in this knockout round clash.
UK viewers can also view the game on ITV's official streaming platform, ITVX, or on the ITV website.
For Senegal fans, Radiodiffusion Télévision Sénégalaise (RST) will air the game on Sunday.
England v Iran - Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan - 1pm GMT (Final score: 6-2)
England v USA - Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor - 7pm GMT (Final score: 0-0)
Wales v England - Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, Ar-Rayyan - 7pm GMT (Final score: 0-3)
England v Senegal - Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor - 7pm GMT
