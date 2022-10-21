Freestyle Skiing: Big Air 2022/23 season preview and schedule 

The much-anticipated freestyle skiing Big Air 2022/23 World Cup season is finally here.

Switzerland will be the host of the first event of the series, with freestylers getting their campaigns underway with the Big Air Chur Festival from 21- 22 October.

Anticipation is high in this first full season since the Beijing 2022 Winter Games.

Along with the much-anticipated return of Olympic medallists and world championship stars, a new season means we will see who had successful off-seasons. The first competition can always present a few wobbles and early-season nerves, but it's also a chance for new faces to impress.

Continue reading for our take on the year ahead, including athletes to watch for, and the event schedule for the 2022/23 FIS World Cup campaign.

Freeski Big Air explained

There are six freestyle skiing disciplines (Halfpipe, Big Air, Slopestyle, Aerials, Moguls, and Ski Cross), with Big Air the latest to have been included in the Olympic Games.

The event debuted at PyeongChang 2018 and was a spectacular highlight of Beijing 2022.

Athletes ski down the Big Air ramp and take off from the kicker. While they are airborne they perform their best trick before landing.

Six judges score the athlete's performance based on their amplitude, difficulty, progression, execution, and landing.

Every athlete brings their own style and flair to the event.

Big Air: Freestyle ski women to watch this season

There's little that Ailing (Eileen) Gu didn't win last season. Gu took home Big Air and Halfpipe gold on top of Slopestyle silver at Beijing 2022, along with two gold and a silver at X Games plus two gold and a silver at FIS World Championships,

China's 19-year-old sensation is now studying at Stanford University so it is unknown how much we will see her competing on the slopes this campaign.

"This season I am slowly trying to ski for sure, but I'm in school," she told Olympics.com as she was announced an ANOC award winner, days before the start of the season. "Going back to being a full-time student after taking two years to be a professional, is definitely a new step for me. So, I guess I'm just adjusting to working 3 full-time jobs between fashion, school, and skiing. I have plans to compete in some contests throughout the year, of course navigating my academic calendar so that the days work out"

Her closest rival, France's Tess Ledeux, will be keen to have a good season, especially if Gu is focused on her studies. After winning an emotional silver in the big air at the Olympics, Ledeux told Lequipe she needed to take some time out before moving on to the next four-year cycle in the lead-up to Milano Cortina 2026.

Ledeux said, “I took the time to work on my weak points. These transition seasons are always a bit difficult, that's why I took the time. Now it's better, I feel ready."

Beijing Big Air bronze medallist and Slopestyle champion Mathilde Gremaud (SUI) is raring to go for her seventh FIS circuit after enjoying a longer summer break than usual.

Other women hoping to challenge for the podium include Megan Oldham (CAN), Kirsty Muir (GBR), Maggie Voisin (USA), Kelly Sildaru (EST), and Sarah Hoefflin (SUI).

The 2021 FIS world champion is Anastasia Tatalina of Russia.

Junior big air champion Brynn Johnston (USA) is a young star to watch out for along with Canada's Rylee Hackler.

Big Air: Freestyle ski men to watch this season

The men's Big Air competition is getting hotter every year, with new talent taking the sport to the next level.

We saw Norway's Birk Ruud clinch Olympic gold in epic fashion over USA's Colby Stevenson who took silver in Beijing. Both have recently had difficult periods in their lives, with Ruud losing his father to cancer and Stevenson who survived a near-fatal car accident where he suffered a traumatic brain injury. Expect big things from both this season.

Henrik Harlaut (SWE) has always had a reputation for being a colourful character, and his bronze medal at the Games was seen as being much deserved for the charismatic 31-year-old. As one of the most experienced men on the circuit, there's no doubt he'll give the newcomers a run for their money.

Andri Ragettli (SUI) may be known as the parkour guy, posting videos of himself jumping on objects around rooms, but when it comes to competition, he means business. The 24-year-old has made many freeskiing podiums, including three X Games wins, but an Olympic medal has eluded him. A devastating knee injury in February of 2022 hampered his Beijing Olympic performances (although he still finished fourth in slopestyle), so he'll be hungrier than ever to do well this season.

FIS 2021 World Champion Oliwer Magnusson (SWE) will be looking to make a mark, along with Matej Svancer (AUT), Alex Hall (USA), Mac Forehand (USA), Kim Gubser (SUI), Javier Lliso (ESP), Jesper Tjader (SWE) and Sam Baumgartner (AUT).

Keep an eye on 18-year-old Troy Podmilsak (USA) who's showing he could has a bright future in the sport.

Big Air: Freestyle ski World Cup 2022/23 calendar

The freeski season includes these top-tier FIS events:

October 21-22, 2022

Chur, Switzerland

Men & Women, Ski

November 25-26, 2022

Falun, Sweden

Men & Women, Ski

December 3, 2022

Beijing, China

Men & Women, Ski

December 16-17, 2022

Copper Mountain, USA

Men & Women, Ski

The 2023 FIS Snowboard World Championships will take place in Bakuriani, Georgia from 19 February to 5 March 2023.

For results, where to watch, and event updates, check out the official FIS website.

Outside of the FIS events, for the 22nd consecutive year, the 2023 X Games Aspen will take place January 27 to 29 at Buttermilk in Aspen Colorado.