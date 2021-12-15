Henrik Harlaut: more than just a colourful character

It’s easy to get caught up in freestyle skier Henrik Harlaut’s flashy exterior.

His baggy apparel, dreaded hair, and megawatt grin often stretched from ear to ear have long since been the focus of media attention when he competes.

At Sochi 2014 the man from Sweden made headlines. Not for the flashy, well-executed tricks that landed him in sixth place, but for the way something else flashed as his ski pants dropped below his knees towards the end of the run.

When he took his Olympic opportunity to also salute his favourite hip-hop group Wu-Tang Clan, outsiders to slopestyle were left stunned by the skier – who was this athlete wearing 4XL clothing so casually defying convention?

The problem with style – which the 30-year-old has in spades thanks to his clothing and ski technique - is that it looks effortless. It betrays the hours, days and weeks of hard graft that go into making it all possible.

But Harlaut has more than proved his worth.

In his first X Games outing the Swede stomped the first-ever nose butter triple cork 1620 to snatch gold. Eight years later he is the most decorated X Games medallist in skiing disciplines, having amassed 13 titles (eight golds and five silvers).

While talk at Beijing 2022, as it did in Russia and at PyeongChang 2018, might turn to Harlaut’s eccentricities – don’t be distracted. Underneath it all is an authentic and serious competitor, wholly committed to pushing his sport beyond boundaries no one else has yet even considered.

Henrik Harluat competes in the Freestyle Skiing Men's slopestyle finals at Sochi 2014 Picture by 2014 Getty Images

Henrik Harluat: freestyle fashion fades but style is eternal

No one rides quite like Harlaut.

“Style is everything, if you don’t have style and if the trick doesn’t have style,” the Swedish skier insists in a video on Outside, “it’s like just a trick on a paper.

“It can be clean. It can be nice, but you just need a little bit of flavour in there as well.”

Where an athlete sources his own “flavour” for his skiing comes down to personal preference. For Harlaut the secret ingredient that is thrown into his skiing stems from his array of creative passions.

When he takes to the snow the two become intimately connected. The flow that the two-time Olympian exhibits as he moves between his jump sequences is often compared to music, one of his favourite loves.

When Harlaut isn’t skiing, the six-time big air X Games gold medallist can often be found listening to 90’s hip-hop tunes and fellow freestyle skier Tanner Hall explains in a video produced by X Games, that even then he is sure that the Swede is thinking about his sport:

“I know when he’s singing those lyrics, there’s parts of those lyrics and parts of that song where he’s skiing in his brain.”

It’s not just sounds either that stir Harlaut. In addition to having his own line of ski apparel he has also produced several ski films over the years including The Regiment (2018) and more recently, his new movie Salute (2020).

And like a true creative, the Andorra-based Swede uses art to explain his art:

“I often try and compare it to music artists. Making a film segment is basically building or creating an album and competition is the live performance but the movies you have the time to produce the perfect album and then competition is just ‘go wild.’”

Henrik Harlaut: committed to his skiing craft

The key to understanding Harlaut is knowing that nothing else matters more to him more than skiing, “It’s just the most fun thing I know in this world,” the skier says of his sport to Outside, “it can’t be more fun than this.”

While for some it might be impossible to imagine that after the years of hard-work a sport could still be fun he explains to X Games, he's only just at the beginning:

“I feel like it keeps getting more and more fun because I’m getting more skilled and can actually do more of my thoughts and ideas.”

However, even an athlete who is as enthusiastic as the Swede knows that he needs the odd kick of motivation every now and then. To fuel his ambitions of pushing the parameters of his sport Harlaut often revisits the old slopestyle videos that persuaded him to switch from ice hockey to skiing many years ago:

“Often these days I still go back and look at what inspired me when I was younger to get that same feeling it gave me back then. It keeps me so hungry and motivated.”

Such is the force of his love of skiing Harlaut has also used the life-experiences of those he admires to double down on his commitment to growth and progress. He no longer drinks alcohol and has adopted a vegetarian diet so that his body is the best possible shape to execute his sport.

“I realise at one point how lucky and how happy I am to do what I’m doing right now,” Sweden's slopestyle star continues to X Games, “I want to just take advantage of all of it and not let any distraction take it away.”

Henrik Harlut at Sochi 2014 Picture by 2014 Getty Images

Be inspired: Henrik Harlaut at Beijing 2022

It is often noted by those around him just how infectious Harlaut’s energy for skiing is, the 2019 world silver medallist in big air lifts surrounding spirits as high as the heights he meets while showcasing his talent.

After a disappointing outing at PyeongChang 2018 the skier is ready and willing to claim the one accolade he feels he is missing: an Olympic medal. Big air’s debut at Beijing 2022 presents double-threat Harlaut an even stronger chance of winning a title:

"I feel really good right now," Harlaut shared with Downdays about the next Winter Olympic Games. "I feel as motivated and hyped about skiing in general, and competing and all, that it only gets more and more clear that this is really my passion and something I love so much."

To find the schedule for the freestyle skiing competition schedule at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games click here.