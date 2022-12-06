France at FIFA World Cup 2022: Records and Stats

It has already been a record-breaking outing for France's national football team at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. A.C. Milan forward Olivier Giroud made history for Les Bleus when he became his country's all-time leading goalscorer in France's 3-1 knockout rout over Poland on Sunday (4 December). As his opening strike hit the back of the net Giroud surpassed the legendary Thierry Henry to claim the accolade with 52 goals scored for France. Now the defending champions are heading into the quarter-finals to face familiar rivals England and France stand on the precipice of making even more history. With superstar forward Kylian Mbappe lighting up the Qatari stadia, the facts, statistics and figures being written by the French team make for some impressive reading. Read on to find out which records have already been broken, which are just shy of being rewritten and the numbers that you need to know as the competition heats up. FIFA World Cup 2022: All results, scores and points table

Hugo Lloris earned his 142nd cap in the France v Poland knockout match (Justin Setterfield)

Hugo Lloris equals Lillian Thuram record In leading France to victory against Poland, captain and goalkeeper Hugo Lloris moved level with Lillian Thuram as France's most-capped men's player (142). He also matched Henry's and Fabien Barthez' record for most World Cup appearances (17). The Spurs goalkeeper made his senior debut for france in 2008 and was elevated to captain in 2012.

Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring France's third goal and his fifth at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 (2022 Getty Images)

Kylian Mbappe: France's record-breaking, history-making goal-scoring machine Kylian Mbappe's goal scoring antics have become the topic of hot conversation in Qatar not least because they have seen him match some of the greats of the game. The 23-year-old scored his fifth goal of FIFA World Cup 2022 on Sunday against Poland. The only players with more goals at a single men's World Cup before turning 24 were Brazil's Pele (6), Mario Kempes (6) and James Rodriguez (6). Mbappe now has scored nine World Cup goals in just 11 appearances and in doing so, he has overtaken Pele for the most goals by a player in the men's competition before turning 24. With that number the Frenchman has now surpassed Cristiano Ronaldo, who currently has eight World Cup goals to his name and is tied with Lionel Messi, who has nine.

Steve Mandanda made history for France in their final group game against Tunisia (2022 Getty Images)

Steve Mandanda: oldest ever player to represent the French national football team At 37 years and 247 days old, French goalkeeper Steve Mandanda became the oldest player in history to represent France when he started for Les Bleus against Tunisia on Wednesday 30 November.

Axel Disasi: first outfield player to win his first French cap in a World Cup game since 1966 After having already secured his side passage to the round of 16, French coach Didier Deschamps rolled the dice for Les Bleus' final group game against Tunisia. With his nine changes Deschamps handed 24-year-old Axel Disasi his first ever senior national cap and in doing so, the Monaco player became the first outfield player to win his first French cap in a World Cup game since 1966. Also in that game, when William Saliba came off the bench he became the 24th member of the France squad to play in Qatar which is a new men's World Cup record for a single tournament.

Raphael Varane in action for France against Poland (2022 Getty Images)

France make their ninth FIFA World Cup quarter-finals As one of the 13 teams to compete in the first football World Cup in 1930 France has a rich history when it comes to the tournament. Since their debut Les Bleus have only failed to qualify for the event four times (1970, 1974, 1990 and 1994). Having beaten Poland at the 2022 edition France will make its ninth quarter-finals appearance in Qatar. It will be the first time they have reached the stage of the tournament at three consecutive editions (2014, 2018 and 2022). They also have a strong record of making it out of the quarters. France have only failed to advance to the semi-finals on two of the previous eight occasions (1938 and 2014.

France in Qatar so far: All the stats ahead of their quarter-final clash against England Matches played - 4

Red cards - 0

Yellow cards - 2

Goals - 9

Goals condeded - 4

Clean sheets - 0

Attempts at goal - 68

Attempts at goal on target - 23

Most goals - Kylian Mbappe (5)

Most attempt at goals - Kylian Mbappe (20)

Most assists - Kylian Mbappe (2)

Most passes - Aurelien Tchouameni (314)

Most crosses - Antoine Griezmann (29)

Team France ahead of their opening game at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar 2022 (GETTY IMAGES)