FIFA World Cup 2022: Which teams have qualified for the quarter-finals? LIVE UPDATES

Find out in real time the updated list of teams that have qualified for the next round of the World Cup in Qatar based on their results in the last 16.

The FIFA World Cup 2022 is heading towards its final stages. Of the 32 teams that began their adventure in Qatar, only eight will remain after the round of 16.

Who will they be?

The winners in the round of 16 will qualify for the quarter-finals. If any of the matches end in a draw in regulation time, extra time will decide the winner. And if no team is victorious after extra time, the winner will be decided by penalties.

Discover the teams that have secured their place in the quarter-finals below.

Teams qualified for the quarter-finals of Qatar 2022

  • Netherlands
  • Argentina

All the results from the last 16 of the World Cup

  • Netherlands 3 USA 1
  • Argentina 2 Australia 1

Which teams will meet in the Qatar 2022 quarter-finals

  • Netherlands vs Argentina
  • Winner of Japan-Croatia vs winner of Brazil-Republic of Korea
  • Winner of England-Senegal vs winner of France-Poland
  • Winner of Morocco-Spain vs winner of Portugal-Switzerland

