The FIFA World Cup 2022 is heading towards its final stages. Of the 32 teams that began their adventure in Qatar, only eight will remain after the round of 16.

Who will they be?

The winners in the round of 16 will qualify for the quarter-finals. If any of the matches end in a draw in regulation time, extra time will decide the winner. And if no team is victorious after extra time, the winner will be decided by penalties.

Discover the teams that have secured their place in the quarter-finals below.

