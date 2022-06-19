FINA World Championships Budapest 2022, live: Day two - swimming featuring Lilly King, Katie Ledecky and artistic swimming

The 19th FINA World Championships Budapest 2022 are underway! The first day of action on 18 June saw two championship records broken in the swimming pool. Check out all the results from the first day of finals, or re-live our live updates.

Day two sees four more finals in swimming and one in artistic swimming.

Olympics.com will have live updates the entire day from Budapest, so bookmark this page and check in throughout the day for all the latest!

All times Central European Time (UTC/GMT +2 hours). Most recent updates first. Please refresh to see latest updates._

Lilly King just makes it through

Rio 2016 Olympic champion Lilly King will need to find her speed if she is to reclaim her women's 100 breaststroke crown.

The USA Trials winner will progress to this evening's semi-finals after finishing fourth in her heat, but seemingly had no answer to the pace of prelims winner Qianting Tang (China), who blitzed down the Budapest pool in 1.05.99.

Australia's Jenna Strauch was second in the heat, and overall, while USA's Annie Lazor swam with a smooth stroke to win her heat and finish third overall.

Hunter Armstrong on course to make more history

American breakout star Hunter Armstrong will go through to this evening's men's 100 backstroke semi-finals as the No. 1 seed after clocking an impressive 52.81 in qualifying.

After breaking the 50m world record earlier this year, many are tipping him to repeat that feat and break Ryan Murphy's mark over 100. He's certainly in the right arena to do it.

Irie Ryosuke of Japan finished second overall with Greece's Apostolos Christou in third.

Rio 2016 Olympic champion Ryan Murphy qualified as the fifth-fastest finisher, while Xu Jiayu of China and Australia's Mitch Larkin also made it through.

USA's Hunter Armstrong wins his heat at the 2022 FINA World Championships Picture by 2022 Getty Images

Regan Smith fastest in 100 backstroke heats, Kaylee McKeown DNS

Olympic champion and world record holder Kaylee McKeown surprisingly did not start the women's 100 backstroke prelims, despite being the heavy favourite to win. Perhaps the Australian wants to conserve all her energy for the 200 IM final this evening.

Her two main backstroke rivals in USA's Regan Smith and Kylie Masse of Canada (and the only other women in history to break the 59-second barrier) take first and second overall respectively after winning their heats in 58.31 and 58.89.

Smith's 17-year-old compatriot Claire Curzan also qualified safely for this evening's semi-finals, alongside Letian Wan of China, and the Dutch record holder Kira Toussaint among others.

Smith is the former 100 back world record holder and will be hoping to take that accolade back again.

8:50am - Djibouti bringing the fun!

The excitement of last night's swimming opening ceremony, and the first gold medals being awarded, has happily spilled over into this morning's warm-ups on deck.

There are 185 nations participating at these World Championships, superbly organised at just three months' notice after Fukuoka, Japan, had to pull out over COVID safety concerns.

It's important to also remember the achievement of the swimmers from less traditional nations like Djibouti, competing on the same stage as traditional aquatics superpowers like the USA and Australia.

The women's 100 backstroke prelims start in 10 mins, and Heat 1 will feature athletes from Turkmenistan, Mongolia, Maldives, and Brunei.

Djibouti swimmers enjoying the 2022 FINA World Championships

8:30am - Today's programme

Good morning from the Hungarian capital for Day Two in the pool!

Today we have Lilly King, the women's 100m breaststroke world record holder, in action in the prelims, while her USA teammate Katie Ledecky – fresh off her 400m free win last night – goes in the 1500m free heats.

Olympic champion Tom Dean from Great Britain is also in action in the men's 200m freestyle heats.

Australian backstroke queen, and triple Olympic gold medallist from Tokyo 2020, Kaylee McKeown has pulled out of the women's 100m backstroke prelims in order to concentrate on her 200 IM final this evening.

There are four swimming finals tonight, in addition to the Women's Duet Technical final in artistic swimming.

Here's today's swimming schedule:

Morning session – heats

Women's 100m backstroke

Men's 100m backstroke

Women's 100m breaststroke

Men's 200m freestyle

Women's 1500m freestyle

Evening session – semi-finals and finals