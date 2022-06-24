FINA World Championships Budapest 2022, live: Day seven - swimming featuring Sarah Sjostrom in heats and Kristof Milak in finals & artistic swimming

Swimming action at the 19th FINA World Championships Budapest 2022 is winding towards the close, and Friday (24 June 2022) is the penultimate day in the pool for both swimmers and artistic swimmers.

Six swim finals, as well as the artistic swimming team free final, are on tap from the Hungarian capital today.

Olympics.com will have live updates the entire day from Budapest, so bookmark this page and check in throughout the day for all the latest!

All times Central European Time (UTC/GMT +2 hours). Most recent updates first. Please refresh to see latest updates.

11:55 am - Today's water polo programme

11:45 am - USA benefitting from Anthony Nesty effect

After winning Suriname's first (and to this day only) Olympic gold medal in the men's 100 butterfly at Seoul 1988, Anthony Nesty experienced similar levels of success as the University of Florida head coach.

Caeleb Dressel and Katie Ledecky both transferred to his training group after the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, which shows just how respected he is.

In 2022, he was appointed head coach for the USA men's team at the 2022 FINA World Championships, meaning he would become the first black head coach for the United States at a world championships.

It was an inspired appointment, with his men delivering six gold medals so far. It would likely have been more had Dressel not pulled out of the event on medical grounds after winning the men's 50 butterfly title.

Olympics.com caught up with Nesty before the World Championships to find out why his coaching philosophy revolves around 'body, mind and soul', how he deals with expectation, and how his Olympic gold helped to unify a nation. You can watch that below now.

11:20 am - Wellbrock lays down distance marker

Marathon swimming Olympic champion Florian Wellbrock laid down a marker of intent in the men's 1500 freestyle heats, securing the fastest time.

The German clocked 14:50.12, to finish clear of his Ukrainian training partner, and Tokyo 2020 Olympic silver medallist, Mykhailo Romanchuk.

Third place overall went to reigning Olympic champion Bobby Finke of the USA, while Rio 2016 Olympic champion Gregorio Paltrinieri also qualifies.

With Brazilian Guilherme Costa and Germany's Lukas Martens also making the grade, expect a fiercely competitive final tomorrow evening.

And that breathless race concludes the morning's swimming action. The finals being at 18:00.

10:15 am - USA mixed freestyle relay team power through

The USA has won four of the five relay events so far at the 2022 FINA World Championships (a bronze medal in the women's 4x100m freestyle relay as the exception) and it looks like they could win another this evening.

Ryan Held, Drew Kibler, Erika Brown and Kate Douglass put on a powerful display to see the USA qualify for the 4x100 mixed freestyle relay finals as the No.1 seeds.

They clocked 3:24.48 to finish almost a second quicker than second-placed Canada, while Heat 3 winners Australia finished third.

This evening's eight finalists (in order of the fastest heat finish): USA, Canada, Australia, Netherlands, Italy, Great Britain, Brazil, and China.

9:55 am - Van Niekerk breaks African record

South Africa knows how to produce breaststroke stars.

Olympic gold medallist over 200m Tatjana Schoenmaker skipped these championships in order to focus on the Commonwealth Games, but Lara van Niekerk has stepped up to win the women's 50 breaststroke heats with a new African record of 29.77.

Newly-crowned 100 breaststroke world champ Benedetta Pilato sealed second +0.03 back, while Estonia's Eneli Jefimova finished third.

They'll be joined in this evening's semi finals by versatile Lilly King after she took the 200m title last night.

Reigning 100m short course world champion Tang Qianting of China and Sweden's Sophie Hansson also progress.

9:40 am - Ress shocks stacked backstroke field

There was a bit of a shock in the men's 50 backstroke heats, where USA's Justin Ress took top spot.

The 6-foot-5 American, who helped his nation win 4x100 freestyle relay gold earlier this week, touched home in 24.24.

Germany's Ole Braunschweig came first in a star-studded final heat to progress in second overall, with 100 backstroke world record holder Thomas Ceccon third.

Men's 50 backstroke world record holder Hunter Armstrong powered through, and looked like he had some left to spare. Expect a huge performance from him in this evening's semis.

Australia's Isaac Cooper, Mewen Tomac of France and Brazilian Guilherme Basseto will also progress.

9:15 am - Super Sarah Sjostrom!

Sarah Sjostrom is in the women's 50 fly final this evening, but was in no mood to conserve energy in the 50 freestyle heats this morning!

The Swede, who won Olympic silver in this event at Tokyo 2020 months after breaking her elbow, secured the fastest time overall in 24.40.

Second place went to Katarzyna Wasick of Poland, with Australia's Meg Marris in third.

Also qualifying for this evening's semi-finals are USA's Erika Brown, Chinese 200 fly Olympic champion Zhang Yufei, Britain's Anna Hopkin and 100 fly world champion Torri Huske of USA.

Sjostrom will swim in three races today, and may well add to her unbelievable stats below.

8:42 am - In case you missed it...

Round 2 results in men's water polo last night, where home heroes Hungary gave their fans plenty to cheer:

Group A

Montenegro 10 - 9 Georgia

Hungary 20 - 6 Brazil

Group B

Croatia 13 - 9 Germany

Greece 18 - 7 Japan

Group C

Spain 28 - 2 South Africa

Italy v Canada - postponed

Group D

Serbia 6 - 5 Australia

USA 17 - 4 Kazakhstan

8:30 am - Today's programme

Good morning and welcome back to Olympics.com's FINA World Championships 2022 live blog! Just two days of swimming action are left – can you believe it?

It's going to be a fast and furious morning of prelims with the women's 50 freestyle kicking the day off. Could Olympic silver medallist from Tokyo Sarah Sjostrom go one better in Budapest? Keep you eye out also for 200 butterfly Olympic champion Zhang Yufei who is improving with every race at these championships.

Sjostrom will need to conserve some energy for this evening's 50 butterfly final, where she is the No. 1 seed.

Recently-crowned men's 100 back world champion Thomas Ceccon will be hoping to put down a statement of intent in the 50 back prelims, while world record holder Hunter Armstrong will be hoping to win his first world title.

Keep an eye out for double Olympic gold medallist Bobby Finke, who will hope to win his second title in Budapest in the men's 1500m. The American's trademark fast finishes will be sure to keep everyone excited in those prelims.

It would take seismic upset to beat Katie Ledecky in the women's 800 freestyle finals, while Australia's reigning Olympic champion Kaylee McKeown will be hoping to land her first world title in the women's 200 backstroke.

Here's today's swimming schedule:

Morning session – heats

Women's 50m freestyle

Men's 50m backstroke

Women's 50m breaststroke

Mixed 4x100m freestyle relay

Men's 1500m freestyle

Evening session – semi-finals and finals