FINA World Championships Budapest 2022: Swimming results, day seven

Hungary's Kristof Milak thrilled the home fans at the 19th FINA World Championships Budapest 2022 by winning his second gold medal of the Championships and completing the men's 100 and 200 butterfly double on Friday (24 June), the seventh day of swimming finals.

Katie Ledecky moved into sole ownership of second place on the all-time gold medal list at the World Championships with her 19th title – and fifth straight in the women's 800m freestyle.

There was also a triumphant return to the top step of the world podium for both Sarah Sjostrom of Sweden, returning from elbow surgery, and Ben Proud of Great Britain – who picked up his first Worlds gold in five years.

And Australia had a double celebration as Kaylee McKeown added the women's 200m back world title to her Olympic crown before their mixed freestyle relay team broke the world record.

Find full results from the six finals below.

Women's 50m butterfly final results

Sarah Sjostrom (SWE), 24.95, world champion Melanie Henique (FRA), 25.31, silver medallist Zhang Yufei (CHN), 25.32, bronze medallist Farida Osman (EGY), 25.38, African record Claire Curzan (USA), 25.43 Torri Huske (USA), 25.45 Marie Wattel (FRA), 25.79 Maaike de Waard (NED), 25.85

Men's 50m freestyle final results

Benjamin Proud (GBR), 21.32, world champion Michael Andrew (USA), 21.41, silver medallist Maxime Grousset (FRA), 21.57, bronze medallist Szebasztian Szabo (HUN), 21.60 Joshua Liendo Edwards (CAN), 21.61 Lorenzo Zazzeri (ITA), 21.81 Lewis Burras (GBR), 21.83 Kristian Gkolomeev (GRE), 21.89

Men's 100m butterfly final results

Kristof Milak (HUN), 50.14, world champion Mizunuma Naoki (JPN), 50.94, silver medallist Joshua Liendo Edwards (CAN), 50.97, bronze medallist Michael Andrew (USA), 51.11 Matthew Temple (AUS), 51.15 Simon Bucher (AUT), 51.28 Jakub Majerski (POL), 51.35 Noe Ponti (SUI), 51.51

Women's 200m backstroke final results

Kaylee McKeown (AUS), 2:05.08, world champion Phoebe Bacon (USA), 2:05.12, silver medallist Rhyan White (USA), 2:06.96, bronze medallist Margherita Panziera (ITA), 2:07.27 Kylie Masse (CAN), 2:08.00 Peng Xuwei (CHN), 2:09.13 Dora Molnar (HUN), 2:10.08 Katalin Burian (HUN), 2:10.37

Women's 800m freestyle final results

Katie Ledecky (USA), 8:08.04, world champion Kiah Melverton (AUS), 8:18.77, silver medallist Simona Quadarella (ITA), 8:19.00, bronze medallist Leah Smith (USA), 8:20.04 Li Bingjie (CHN), 8:23.15 Isabel Gose (GER), 8:23.78 Eve Thomas (NZL), 8:30.37 Viviane Jungblut (BRA), 8:37.04

Mixed 4x100m freestyle relay final results