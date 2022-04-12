Hanyu Yuzuru to return in May at Fantasy on Ice show

Hanyu Yuzuru will return to the ice for the first time since Beijing 2022 at the Fantasy on Ice show in May and June, organisers have said.

The two-time Olympic gold medallist will appear in all four stops of the Japanese tour - Makuhari, Chiba (27-29 May); Nagoya (3-5 June); Kobe (17-19 June); and Shizuoka (24-26 June).

Hanyu has kept out of the public since returning home on 21 February from the Olympic Winter Games.

He finished fourth in Beijing as the defending champion while unsuccessfully attempting to become the first man to land the quadruple Axel in competition.

The 27-year-old had missed last month's world championships in Montpellier, France, because of a lingering sprained right ankle he suffered at the Games.

At Fantasy on Ice, Hanyu will be joined by fellow Beijing Olympians Sakamoto Kaori, Higuchi Wakaba and Kawabe Mana.

Also set to star from Japan are Turin 2006 gold medallist Arakawa Shizuka and Miyahara Satoko as well as men's Olympians Oda Nobunari and Tanaka Keiji, who announced his retirement on Monday.

From overseas, ice dance Olympic and world champions Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron will take part as will former men's world champions Stephane Lambiel, Javier Fernandez and Jeffrey Buttle, and Johnny Weir.