Hanyu Yuzuru missed out on history, but remains undimmed in eyes of fans

Hanyu Yuzuru took a double tilt at history in the men’s singles figure skating at the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022, with the Japanese skater failing to land either a quadruple Axel or what would have been a third consecutive gold medal.

But the love of his millions of fans – especially in China – remains unabated as he returns to the practice rink ahead of exhibition gala on Sunday (20 February).

Hanyu fell attempting the quad Axel which has never been successfully completed in competition. He subsequently finished the competition in fourth place.

The hashtag #4A, denoting the quadruple axel, hit the top of the Weibo search rankings after the free program.

“Win or lose it doesn't matter, the Olympics are about trying to break through your own boundaries,” wrote a Weibo user.

“It’s a pity that Hanyu missed a medal, but he took on a challenge that nobody has done before. The spirit is wonderful,” a female fan told Kyodo News.

Hanyu acknowledged the avalanche of support after the free programme.

"I got 20,000 letters and messages from Chinese fans. Also, at these Games, I felt a warm welcome.

“Performing in that atmosphere makes me so happy. I am so glad that I'm Yuzuru Hanyu. I am so lucky.

"I knew that there were so many people supporting me on the other side of the television cameras. Same goes for the people in China. Same goes for the people in the areas which were devastated by the earthquake in Japan. I knew that a lot of people were supporting me from all over the world.”

Even the triple Axel troubles many top skaters, but it has long been effortless for Hanyu.

He inched towards the historic quad at December's 2021-22 Japanese Figure Skating Championships. He stayed on his feet but did not quite complete the four and a half rotations, and was credited with a triple Axel.

In Beijing, his failure was more dramatic, with Hanyu ending up on the ice.

Before the Games, he had suggested that pulling off the quad Axel would have meant even more to him than a third gold medal.

“I failed to realise my dream of completing it in this Olympics but I have worked really hard for it,” he said.

“If I’m not doing 4A, I could have done a better combo. But that (attempted 4A) was my pride. It’s going to make me more complete. That’s why I did it.

“I am not quite sure if I should say this, and I don't want it to sound like an excuse… But this is a fact: the day before (the free program) I hurt my leg. When I jumped the quadruple Axel (in training), I hurt my ankle. I sprained it.

“If it had been a normal competition I would have withdrawn.

“My back was against the wall. I had an injury, I didn't do well in the short program, but that gave me adrenalin and I think that Axel was the best quad Axel I had done so far.

Hanyu says he still wants to land the quadruple Axel.

Assuming he recovers well from his injury, he won’t lack a grand stage for his next attempt with the World Figure Skating Championships in Montpellier, France in March.

Only Sweden's Gillis Grafstrom has won three men's singles figure skating titles (1920, 1924, 1928) in Olympic history.

Will Hanyu return in four years' time to try and match him.

“I don't know. I came to the Olympic Games and I felt once again that the Olympics are so special. Feelings-wise, of course, yes, I would love to skate at the Olympic Games once again.

"Of course, three consecutive gold medals — that possibility is no more, and I guess I am free of that pressure.

“But I said the same thing before: I am the king of the Olympics. I am a figure skater who has two consecutive titles.

“I am going to live my life that way. I am going to make sure I am proud of how I live my life from here on."

