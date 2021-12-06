The most asked questions about Hanyu Yuzuru

Double Olympic champion Hanyu Yuzuru has written himself into the Olympic and figure skating history books - time and time again.

After capturing the gold medal at the Olympic Games Sochi 2014 at the age of 19, the Japanese skater overcame an ankle injury during the 2017-18 season and became the first male singles skater to repeat as Olympic champion since Dick Button did so in 1948 and 1952.

He has two world titles (2014 and 2017) to go along with his two Olympic golds, as well as 11 golds on figure skating's elite Grand Prix Series (including the Grand Prix Final) and five Japanese national titles - the fifth win coming in December of 2020.

What else do you need to know about the skater the many consider the greatest of all time? Read on below.

How old is Hanyu Yuzuru?

Born 7 December 1994, Hanyu turned 27 in 2021, just two months prior to the coming Winter Games Beijing 2022. When he won in Sochi in 2014, he was the youngest men's Olympic champ in skating since Button won his first title, in 1948.

He was 23 when he won his second Olympic gold at PyeongChang 2018.

How do you pronounce Hanyu Yuzuru?

Hanyu is his surname, which traditionally comes first in Japanese culture. The Western media knows him as Yuzuru Hanyu, and you pronounce his name just as it's written: Han-yu (like the sound in y-o-u) Yu-zu-ru (the -ru with a "roo" sound).

What does Hanyu Yuzuru study?

Hanyu spent years on his studies, often taking classes from afar, including when he was based in Toronto to train with two-time Olympic silver medallist Brian Orser. He earned his degree in September of 2020 from Waseda University in Japan, with a focus on human information science.

Hanyu explored digital data and 3D motion capture in relation to movement on the ice (including his own jumping passes), studies that he said he aimed to apply to his own competition programs in his career.

Who is Hanyu Yuzuru’s coach?

Hanyu has most notably been coached by the aforementioned Orser, the two beginning their partnership in 2012 - with Hanyu making the move from training in Japan to skating with Orser at the Toronto Cricket Club.

Also frequently seen at competitions with Hanyu is Ghislain Briand, a former Canadian skater who is most focused on Hanyu's jump technique. Tracy Wilson is also part of the Toronto team.

For much of the pandemic, however, Hanyu has trained at home in Japan - and mostly alone: "I have been practicing by myself without a coach every day", Hanyu said in Dec. of 2020, during Japanese nationals.

"It has been really difficult to take care of myself. I've been avoiding contact with anyone, except for my family, as much as possible. And I barely went outside."

Who is Hanyu Yuzuru’s choreographer?

Hanyu has used a variety of choreographers throughout his career, including Abe Nanami, who coached also him until 2012.

Since the 2014-15 season, he has collaborated with Torino 2006 bronze medallist Jeffrey Buttle on his short program each season, as well as three-time Olympic ice dancer Shae-Lynn Bourne on his free skate.

How does Hanyu Yuzuru train?

Since 2012, Hanyu has been based in Toronto with coach Orser, and was training mates with Javier Fernandez, the Spaniard who was a two-time world champion before capturing bronze at the Olympics in 2018.

But since shortly after the start of the pandemic in March of 2020, Hanyu has returned home to Japan and mostly trains on his own. He gets coaching from Orser via video calls and by sending this coach videos of his elements to then receive feedback on.

What skates does Hanyu Yuzuru use?

Since 2011, Hanyu has used the skate brand Edea. The company's website says his favourite boot is one called the "Piano."

What is Hanyu Yuzuru’s Instagram?

Trick question! Hanyu actually isn't on Instagram - and doesn't maintain any public social media accounts.

How many world records has Hanyu Yuzuru broken?

Many! In his career, Hanyu has set a new world marker 19 different times - though in the last Olympic cycle the scoring system has changed (since 2018), allowing for higher totals for Hanyu and other skaters.

Currently, Hanyu maintains the highest-ever total for a short program, scoring 111.82 at Four Continents in February 2020.

His 101.45 in the short program at the Sochi Olympics in 2014 marked the first time a skater had ever hit triple digits in the short.

Will Hanyu Yuzuru be at the Beijing 2022 Olympics?

He's aiming to be there. The Japanese federation names the three-man team for Beijing sometime after the national championships, which this year are set for 22-26 December in Saitama.

Hanyu is favoured to be on the team - along with PyeongChang 2018 silver medallist Uno Shoma and the reigning world silver medallist, Kagiyama Yuma.

The Japanese national championships are not an Olympic trials; it is at the discretion of the federation who is named to the team.

Is Hanyu Yuzuru injured?

Hanyu suffered an injury to ligaments in his right ankle during the 2021-22 Grand Prix season, pulling out of both NHK Trophy and Rostelecom Cup in November.

It's a similar injury to the one he suffered during the 2017-18 Olympic season.

Hanyu said that he'd like to get back on the ice "as soon as possible" when withdrawing from NHK Trophy: "I suffered one fall and got injured. I’m very disappointed. I think I've been practising well up to this point, with a lot of thought put into the work. I hope to take my lessons from this injury and focus on doing the things that are within my control."

Has Hanyu Yuzuru done the quadruple Axel?

No one has ever completed quadruple Axel in competition - including Hanyu. However, the Japanese skater has made it one of his benchmark goals in recent seasons, saying he's consistently working on the jump in practice.

At the 2019 Grand Prix Final, Hanyu attempted several quad Axels in practice, but did not successfully land the jump.

"My biggest hope is to land a quad Axel properly at NHK Trophy," Hanyu told Japanese TV in November 2021.

Where did the Winnie the Poohs come from?

It isn't a Hanyu performance without the raining of Winnie the Pooh plush toys being thrown onto the ice after his skate, a tradition which has grown among his fans over the years after Hanyu was seen using a Winnie the Pooh tissue box rink side at competitions dating back to 2010.

Hanyu then donates the bears to local children at whatever event he's competing in. Though, after the 2018 Olympics, he said he kept a few of the Poohs to remember his Olympic moment by. (See video above.)