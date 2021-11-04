Hanyu Yuzuru pulls out of this month's NHK Trophy after injuring ligaments in right ankle

Two-time Olympic champion Hanyu Yuzuru is set to miss next week's NHK Trophy in Tokyo after suffering damage to the ligaments in his right ankle. The Japanese athlete, who won figure skating gold at Sochi 2014 and PyeongChang 2018, revealed that a fall on the ice had left him unable to take part in the competition that will take place on home soil from 12-14 November.

In a statement released by the Japan Skating Federation that has been translated from the original Japanese, Hanyu said: "I have been working hard for the NHK Trophy, but I suffered a fall and got injured. I’m very disappointed." He later added that he is "trying to get back on the ice as soon as possible by controlling the pain and rehabilitating on the ice."

Hanyu, who has also won two World Championships gold medals, has a slew of records to his name, including becoming the first-ever skater to score over 100 points in the Olympic short program when he was awarded 101.45 points in 2014.

Earlier this week in an interview with broadcaster NHK, Hanyu confirmed that he had been continuing to work on the quadruple Axel, a jump never completed in competition, with the aim to land it sometime this season.

"My biggest hope is to land a quad Axel properly at NHK Trophy," he said. "I hope to deliver a performance that would move the audience by pushing beyond my limits in techniques."

However, after this injury setback, the Japanese skating legend - who has yet to confirm his participation at next year's Olympics - will be forced to wait to see when he is able to make a return to the ice with less than 100 days to go until the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022.