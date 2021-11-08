Skate America champion Alexandra Trusova ruled out of NHK Trophy

The Russian Figure Skating Federation (FFKKR) has announced that Alexandra Trusova will not compete at the 2021 NHK Trophy due to an injury.

Big things were expected of the 17-year-old in Tokyo, Japan, following her Skate America triumph on 24 October, but she will instead be rested with a view to returning to full fitness ahead of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics in February.

“First of all, I would like to clarify the wording: Sasha did not withdraw from the stage, but skips it on the urgent recommendation of doctors. All these recommendations have been agreed with the FFKKR, and together we decided that it is paramount for Trusova to recover and calmly prepare for the Russian championship in order to qualify for the Olympic Games," FFKKR Director General told RT.

Trusova is the third major name to be ruled out of the Japanese ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating event, following local heroes Hanyu Yuzuru and Kihira Rika.Two-time Olympic champion Hanyu is recovering from ligament problems in his right ankle, while Rika will continue rehabilitation on an ankle injury.

Trusova has been in a rich vein of form recently, having secured bronze at the 2020 European Championships and 2021 World Championships, before her Skate America triumph in October.

The NHK Trophy will take place will take place on November 12-14.