Olympic Channel launches dedicated figure skating "On Ice Channel" for second year

If you’re into figure skating, Olympic Channel has just the thing for you.

As the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 get ever closer, Olympic Channel is bringing back one of its most popular offerings from last winter – a dedicated figure skating channel, called On Ice, available now here.

On it, you'll be able to re-live every figure skating session – both from competition as well as the exhibition galas – from three Olympic Winter Games and one Winter Youth Olympic Games.

From Evan Lysacek and Yuna Kim winning gold at Vancouver 2010 to the back-to-back brilliance of Hanyu Yuzuru winning men’s singles gold at Sochi 2014 and PyeongChang 2018, here’s your chance to re-live some of the most iconic Olympic routines of recent times.

And remember some of the juniors who shone at the Lausanne 2020 Winter Youth Olympics last January who are now making waves on the senior circuit, such as Kagiyama Yuma? You’ll be able to watch his gold-winning routine from Lausanne too.

All of that will be available back-to-back and 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Watch the On Ice Channel now at this link.

What you can expect to see on the

A total of six ISU best score world records were set in Vancouver, which also saw the golden Olympic debut of Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir in ice dance.

Japan won its first men's singles Olympic medal, courtesy of Takahashi Daisuke – who's now an ice dancer –, while Asada Mao thrilled everyone with her triple Axel prowess.

Only 1.31 points separated Lysacek from silver medallist Evgeni Plushenko in the men's event, and China's pairs gold-silver finish included their first Olympic title in the sport.

Four years later, Hanyu entered the Olympic scene.

He set a then-record for the men's short program en route to winning the first of his two Olympic golds, becoming the first man to score over 100 points in the short.

Sochi also saw the introduction to the Olympic Games of a figure skating team event, which was won by hosts Russia, giving Plushenko a second Olympic gold and final Olympic medal.

But Hanyu wasn’t done. Despite the emergence of challengers to the crown, such as highly-touted American Nathan Chen, Japan’s Hanyu became the first man since Dick Button to win consecutive Olympic golds.

The contest between starlets Alina Zagitova and Evgenia Medvedeva, representing the Olympic Athletes from Russia, was fierce, with just 1.31 points between the two Eteri Tutberidze trainees.

Aljona Savchenko finally reached the top step of an Olympic podium in pairs, while Virtue and Moir engaged in a titanic duel with Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron in ice dance.

And at Lausanne 2020, the most recent time we’ve seen figure skating on Olympic ice, Kagiyama and South Korea’s You Young made their names ahead of their full jump to senior competition.

Kagiyama has since gone from strength to strength, impressing at the ISU Four Continents and World championships, while You is slowly working through setbacks to make her mark on senior competition.

You can re-live all of their exploits on the On Ice Channel. What are you waiting for?