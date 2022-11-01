Japan bet on ambition over experience as Samurai Blue name 26 for FIFA World Cup in Qatar

Japan named their 26 for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 on Tuesday (1 November), a squad short on experience but banking on the exuberance of those headed to men's football's grandest stage for the first time.

“We’re a resilient group who will fight to the finish,” Japan manager Moriyasu Hajime said during a press conference televised live nationwide.

“Our target is the quarter-finals, no less than that. We realise getting there will not be easy and will need the support of our fans and the entire country.

“Hopefully, the view we will have in the end will be better than the ones we’ve had in the past.”

Japan have their work cut out for what will be their seventh straight trip to the World Cup finals.

They kick off their Group E campaign against Germany, followed by Costa Rica then Spain in what will be a grudge match following their meeting at the semi-finals of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics in 2021.

Since being named national coach following Russia 2018, Moriyasu called up a total of 122 players but selected only seven with World Cup experience for the 20 November-18 December tournament.

Full-back Nagatomo Yuto and backup goalkeeper Kawashima Eiji were each picked for the fourth time. None of the attacking players have previously appeared at a World Cup.

Thirteen - including the likes of Kubo Takefusa, Mitoma Kaoru, and Tomiyasu Takehiro, played for Moriyasu at Tokyo 2020 where the hosts lost to Mexico in the bronze-medal match.

Moriyasu said he made his final decision on the morning of the announcement.

“When making the selection, we talked about not having World Cup experience,” he said. “Experience is obviously important. But we are counting on the ambition of those who want it at the World Cup despite the lack of experience.”

Japan embark for the Middle East on 9 November with one last tune-up against Canada penciled in on the 17th in Dubai.

Arsenal's Tomiyasu Takehiro will anchor the Japanese defense in Qatar. Picture by Getty Images

The Japan squad for the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar:

GK

Kawashima Eiji (Strasbourg)

Gonda Shuichi (Shimizu S-Pulse)

Schmidt Daniel (Sint-Truidense)

DF

Nagatomo Yuto (FC Tokyo)

Nakayama Yuta (Huddersfield)

Yoshida Maya (Schalke)

Taniguchi Shogo (Kawasaki Frontale)

Tomiyasu Takehiro (Arsenal)

Itakura Ko (Borussia Monchengladbach)

Ito Hiroki (Stuttgart)

Sakai Hiroki (Urawa Reds)

Yamane Miki (Kawasaki Frontale)

MF

Wataru Endo (Stuttgart)

Tanaka Ao (Dusseldorf)

Morita Hidemasa (Sporting)

Shibasaki Gaku (Leganes)

Ito Junya (Stade de Reims)

Doan Ritsu (Freiburg)

Kamada Daichi (Eintracht Frankfurt)

Minamino Takumi (Monaco)

Kubo Takefusa (Real Sociedad)

MItoma Kaoru (Brighton)

Soma Yuki (Nagoya Grampus)

FW

Maeda Daizen (Celtic)

Asano Takuma (Bochum)

Ueda Ayase (Cercle Brugge)