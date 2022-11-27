Select your language
FIFA World Cup 2022: Netherlands results, scores and standings

Find out the Team Netherland's results, scores and group standing at the FIFA World Cup 2022. Who scored for the Oranje in Qatar?

1 min
Cody Gakpo celebrates giving the Netherlands the lead against Ecuador
The Netherlands stayed unbeaten at the FIFA World Cup 2022 as they drew 1-1 with Ecuador on Friday (November 25).

Louis van Gaal's side, who have not lost a match since June 2021, took the lead through Cody Gakpo in the sixth minute before Enner Valencia equalised with his third of the tournament.

Gakpo scored his side's first goal of the tournament in their opening 2-0 win over Senegal.

The Dutch now need a point against already-eliminated Qatar to progress to the last 16, while Ecuador and Senegal fight it out for the other spot.

The most asked questions and answers about the World Cup 2022

FIFA World Cup 2022: Netherlands soccer team results and scores

Group A

Monday 21 November

Match: Senegal vs Netherlands 0-2 (Al Thumama Stadium)

Scorers: Cody Gakpo (84'), Davy Klaassen (90+9')

Friday 25 November

Match: Netherlands vs Ecuador 1-1 (Khalifa International Stadium)

Scorers: Netherlands - Cody Gakpo (6'); Ecuador - Enner Valencia (49')

Tuesday 29 November

Match: Netherlands vs Qatar (Al Bayt Stadium)

FIFA World Cup 2022: Group A points table and standings

PositionTeamPlayedWonDrawLostPointsGoal difference
1Netherlands211042
2Ecuador211042
3Senegal210130
4Qatar20020-4

