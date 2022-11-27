FIFA World Cup 2022: Netherlands results, scores and standings

The Netherlands stayed unbeaten at the FIFA World Cup 2022 as they drew 1-1 with Ecuador on Friday (November 25).

Louis van Gaal's side, who have not lost a match since June 2021, took the lead through Cody Gakpo in the sixth minute before Enner Valencia equalised with his third of the tournament.

Gakpo scored his side's first goal of the tournament in their opening 2-0 win over Senegal.

The Dutch now need a point against already-eliminated Qatar to progress to the last 16, while Ecuador and Senegal fight it out for the other spot.

