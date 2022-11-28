FIFA World Cup 2022: Greatest England vs Wales matches in history 

England vs Wales: the early years

18 January 1879: England 2 Wales 1

Played out in snowy conditions at the Kennington Oval - a venue much more well known for cricket matches today - the very first match between the two home nation teams saw England beat Wales 2-1. Due to the adverse weather conditions on the day, both captains agreed to play out two 30-minute halves instead of the regulation 45, and reports suggest that only between 100 and 200 spectators were in attendance.

The match is notable for the fact that it saw Wales score their first international goal, with William Henry Davies on the scoresheet. And while the Welsh team featured six players from Oswestry FC, the English side was made up of clubs that included the exotically-named Thursday Wanderers FC, as well as one that is still in the professional divisions to this day: Notts County.

3 February 1883: England 5 Wales 0

Four years later, the fifth matchup between the two nations saw the first real drubbing as England ran out 5-0 winners against Wales. Once again, the match took place at the Oval, however this time around there was fine weather and some 2,000 spectators are reported to have been in attendance.

Clem Mitchell scored the first of his three goals in the 17th minute, with Charlie Bambridge and Arthur Cursham adding two more for a rampant England. Still, it seems there was no animosity between the players, as Sporting Life reported: "In the evening the rival elevens dined together at the Surrey Club House"

22 October 1938: Wales 4 England 2

Up against what was considered “the best England team in years”, Wales put in a stellar performance to dominate their rivals at Ninian Park in Cardiff.

Cheered on by a 55,000-strong crowd, the score was tied 2-2 before second-half goals from Bryn Jones and Horace Cumner sealed the victory against an England team that included the famous Stanley Matthews among their ranks.