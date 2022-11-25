Find out Team Denmark's results, scores and group standing at the FIFA World Cup 2022.
After easily qualifying for the FIFA World Cup 2022, Denmark are now playing in their sixth football World Cup.
The Danes had to settle for a goalless draw against Tunisia in their first Group D game on Tuesday (November 22) and now lie third behind the early leaders France and second placed Tunisia.
The semi-finalist of the 2020 European Championships next play France, before rounding off their group matches against Australia.
The Danes are seeking to reach the knockout-stage for the fifth time. They have progressed beyond the group stage in all but one of their five World Cup appearances.
Group D
Tuesday, 22 November
Match: Denmark 0 Tunisia 0 (Education City Stadium)
17:00 Saturday, 26 November (Stadium 974)
France vs Denmark
16:00 Wednesday, 30 November (Al Janoub Stadium)
Australia vs Denmark
|Position
|Team
|Played
|Won
|Drawn
|Lost
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1-
|France
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|3
|2-
|Tunisia
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3-
|Denmark
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4-
|Australia
|1
|0
|0
|1
|-3
|0
