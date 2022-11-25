After easily qualifying for the FIFA World Cup 2022, Denmark are now playing in their sixth football World Cup.

The Danes had to settle for a goalless draw against Tunisia in their first Group D game on Tuesday (November 22) and now lie third behind the early leaders France and second placed Tunisia.

The semi-finalist of the 2020 European Championships next play France, before rounding off their group matches against Australia.

The Danes are seeking to reach the knockout-stage for the fifth time. They have progressed beyond the group stage in all but one of their five World Cup appearances.