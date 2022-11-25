Select your language
FIFA World Cup 2022: Denmark results, scores and standings

Find out Team Denmark's results, scores and group standing at the FIFA World Cup 2022.

After easily qualifying for the FIFA World Cup 2022, Denmark are now playing in their sixth football World Cup.

The Danes had to settle for a goalless draw against Tunisia in their first Group D game on Tuesday (November 22) and now lie third behind the early leaders France and second placed Tunisia.

The semi-finalist of the 2020 European Championships next play France, before rounding off their group matches against Australia.

The Danes are seeking to reach the knockout-stage for the fifth time. They have progressed beyond the group stage in all but one of their five World Cup appearances.

FIFA World Cup 2022: Denmark soccer team results, scores and fixtures (local timings)

Group D

Tuesday, 22 November

Match: Denmark 0 Tunisia 0 (Education City Stadium)

17:00 Saturday, 26 November (Stadium 974)

France vs Denmark

16:00 Wednesday, 30 November (Al Janoub Stadium)

Australia vs Denmark

FIFA World Cup 2022: Group D points table and standings

PositionTeamPlayedWonDrawnLostGoal DifferencePoints
1-France110033
2-Tunisia101001
3-Denmark101001
4-Australia1001-30

disciplineFootball

