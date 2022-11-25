FIFA World Cup 2022: USA results, scores and standings

The United States made their return to the FIFA World Cup in men's football when they played to a 1-1 stalemate with Wales in their Group B opening match.

If the young U.S. team wants to advance past the tournament's group phase, they need favourable results in their remaining two matches against England and Iran.

The Americans reached their 12th world finals in Qatar after finishing third behind Canada and Mexico in North, Central America and the Caribbean (CONCACAF). The former third-placed finishers failed to qualify for the last tournament in Russia in 2018, the first time they missed out on the quadrennial showpiece since 1986.

FIFA World Cup 2022: US soccer team results and scores

Group B:

Monday, 21 November

Match: United States 1-1 Wales (Ahmad bin Ali Stadium)

Scorers: United States – Timothy Weah (36’); Wales – Gareth Bale (82’)

Friday, 25 November

England vs United States (Al Bayt Stadium), kick-off is scheduled for 22:00 local time which is 11am Pacific time and 2pm Eastern time.

Tuesday, 29 November

Iran vs United States (Al Thumama Stadium)