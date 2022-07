Fabio Jakobsen wins stage 2 as Wout van Aert takes overall lead at Tour de France 2022 - Results

Fabio Jakobsen won stage two of road cycling's 2022 Tour de France on Saturday (2 July).

The 202.2km ride from Roskilde to Nyborg in Denmark, where this year's edition of the men's grand tour event is starting, saw several crashes.

Stage one winner Yves Lampaert of the Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl team fell on the 18km long Great Belt Bridge.

A large crash with less than 3km to the finish prevented several top names competing in the sprint finish, but Lampaert's teammate, Dutchman Jakobsen on his race debut, beat Wout van Aert to the line.

Belgian rider van Aert did enough to take the overall leader's yellow jersey.

The riders have their third and final Danish stage on Sunday, a 182km trip between Vejle and Sonderborg, before travelling to France on Monday.

2022 Tour de France: Stage 2 results - Saturday 2 July

Fabio Jakobsen (Netherlands): 4:34:34 Wout van Aert (Belgium) +00 Mads Pedersen (Denmark) +00 Danny van Poppel (Netherlands) +00 Jasper Philipsen (Belgium) +00 Peter Sagan (Slovakia) +00 Jeremy Lecroq (France) +00 Dylan Groenewgen (Netherlands) +00 Luca Mozzato (Italy) +00 Hugo Hofstetter (France).

2022 Tour de France: General classification standings after stage 2 on Saturday 2 July

Wout van Aert (Belgium) 4:49:50 Yves Lampaert (Belgium) +01. Tadej Pogacar (Slovenia) +08.

Full rankings are available on the official Tour de France website.

Schedule and stage winners: Day-by-day route of 2022 Tour de France

Fri 1 July: Stage 1 – Copenhagen-Copenhagen (time trial, 13.2 km) - Won by Yves Lampaert (Belgium), who also took the yellow jersey for overall lead of the race's general classification.

Sat 2 July: Stage 2 – Roskilde-Nyborg (202.5 km) - Won by Fabio Jakobsen (Netherlands). Wout van Aert (Belgium) claims overall race lead.

Sun 3 July: Stage 3 – Vejle-Sonderborg (182 km)

Mon 4 July: Transfer Day - from Denmark to France.

Tue 5 July: Stage 4 – Dunkerque-Calais (171.5 km)

Wed 6 July: Stage 5 – Lille Metropole-Arenburg Porte du Hainaut (157 km)

Thu 7 July: Stage 6 – Binche-Longwhy (220km)

Fri 8 July: Stage 7 – Tomblaine-La Super Planche de Belle Filles (176.5 km)

Sat 9 July: Stage 8 – Dole-Lausanne (186.5km)

Sunday 10 July: Stage 9 – Aigle-Chatel les Portes du Soleil (193km)

Monday 11 July: Rest Day

Tuesday 12 July: Stage 10 – Morzine Les Portes du Soleil-Megeve (148.5km)

Wednesday 13 July: Stage 11 – Albertville-Col du Granon Serre Chevalier (152km)

Thursday 14 July: Stage 12 – Briancon-Alpe d’Huez (165.5km)

Friday 15 July: Stage 13 – Le Bourg d’Oisans-Saint Etienne (193km)

Saturday 16 July: Stage 14 – Saint Etienne-Mende (192.5km)

Sunday 17 July: Stage 15 – Rodez-Carcassonne (202.5km)

Monday 18 July: Rest Day

Tuesday 19 July: Stage 16 – Carcassonne-Foix (178,5km)

Wednesday 20 July: Stage 17 – Saint-Gaudens-Peyragudes (130km)

Thursday 21 July: Stage 18 – Lourdes-Hautacam (143.5km)

Friday 22 July: Stage 19 – Castelnau-Magnoac – Cahors (188.5km)

Saturday 23 July: Stage 20 – Lacapelle-Marival - Rocamadour (time trial, 40.7km)

Sunday 24 July: Stage 21 – Paris La Defence Arena – Paris Champs Elysees (116km)