Yves Lampaert stuns Wout van Aert to win stage 1 at Tour de France 2022 - Results

Yves Lampaert (Belgium) opened road cycling's 2022 Tour de France in style.

The Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl rider won the 13.2km rain-drenched opening time trial around the central streets of Copenhagen on Friday (1 July) in a time of 15 minutes and 17 seconds to claim the leader's yellow jersey.

The 31-year-old bumped his compatriot Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) off the top spot by five seconds. Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) is seven seconds behind in third. Italy's time trial world champion Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) sits in fourth.

"My mind is exploding," said Lampaert after the biggest win of his career. "I came with the expectation that a top-10 finish would be great. Now I beat all the best riders in the world. I'm just a farmer's son from Belgium. I never expected it."

On Saturday the peloton will remain in Denmark: the 202.2km-stage from Roskilde to Nyborg features some modest climbs and winds could have an impact on the race.

Here is everything you need to know about this year's Tour de France.

2022 Tour de France: Stage 1 Results - Friday 1 July

Yves Lampaert (Belgium) 15.17 Wout van Aert (Belgium) 15.22 Tadej Pogacar (Slovenia) 15.24 Filippo Ganna (Italy) 15.27 Mathieu van der Poel (Netherlands) 15.30 Mads Pedersen (Denmark) 15.32,4550 Jonas Vingegaard (Denmark) 15.32,9250 Primoz Roglic (Slovenia) 15.33 Bauke Mollema (Netherlands) 15.34 Dylan Teuns (Belgium) 15.37

Schedule: Day-by-day route of 2022 Tour de France

Fri 1 July: Stage 1 – Copenhagen-Copenhagen (time trial, 13.2 km)

Sat 2 July: Stage 2 – Roskilde-Nyborg (202.5 km)

Sun 3 July: Stage 3 – Vejle-Sonderborg (182 km)

Mon 4 July: Transfer Day

Tue 5 July: Stage 4 – Dunkerque-Calais (171.5 km)

Wed 6 July: Stage 5 – Lille Metropole-Arenburg Porte du Hainaut (157 km)

Thu 7 July: Stage 6 – Binche-Longwhy (220km)

Fri 8 July: Stage 7 – Tomblaine-La Super Planche de Belle Filles (176.5 km)

Sat 9 July: Stage 8 – Dole-Lausanne (186.5km)

Sunday 10 July: Stage 9 – Aigle-Chatel les Portes du Soleil (193km)

Monday 11 July: Rest Day

Tuesday 12 July: Stage 10 – Morzine Les Portes du Soleil-Megeve (148.5km)

Wednesday 13 July: Stage 11 – Albertville-Col du Granon Serre Chevalier (152km)

Thursday 14 July: Stage 12 – Briancon-Alpe d’Huez (165.5km)

Friday 15 July: Stage 13 – Le Bourg d’Oisans-Saint Etienne (193km)

Saturday 16 July: Stage 14 – Saint Etienne-Mende (192.5km)

Sunday 17 July: Stage 15 – Rodez-Carcassonne (202.5km)

Monday 18 July: Rest Day

Tuesday 19 July: Stage 16 – Carcassonne-Foix (178,5km)

Wednesday 20 July: Stage 17 – Saint-Gaudens-Peyragudes (130km)

Thursday 21 July: Stage 18 – Lourdes-Hautacam (143.5km)

Friday 22 July: Stage 19 – Castelnau-Magnoac – Cahors (188.5km)

Saturday 23 July: Stage 20 – Lacapelle-Marival - Rocamadour (time trial, 40.7km)

Sunday 24 July: Stage 21 – Paris La Defence Arena – Paris Champs Elysees (116km)