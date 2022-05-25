Eugene Diamond League: Preview, schedule and stars to watch 

If Doha was exciting, Birmingham was a thriller, what can be said about the Diamond League in Eugene?

So many stars in the world of athletics are set to go head-to-head on 27 and 28 May that it's impossible not to feel excited about this meet. Old rivalries will be rekindled, Olympic champions will vie for the top spot on the podium and world records may even be on the line.

This year's Prefontaine Classic almost feels like a dress rehearsal for the World Championships that take place in Oregon in July 2022 at the same venue. And as you can see by the start lists, not many athletes have chosen to miss out.

When and where is the Eugene Diamond League?

The Eugene Diamond League takes place this Friday 27 and Saturday 28 May at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon. Named after the late Olympic distance runner Steve Prefontaine, the Prefontaine Classic has been a staple of the athletics calendar since 1975.

This year, the Classic will host women's two mile, 5000m, high jump, long jump, 100m, discus, 100m hurdles, 1500m, 800m, 3000m steeplechase and 200m events, while the men's competition will include 5000m, 1500m, pole vault, 400m hurdles, 5000m, 400m, shot put and 100m. The men's competition also includes the non-Olympic mile race - the famous Bowerman mile.

Stars to watch at the Eugene Diamond League

Perhaps one of the most highly anticipated events of the Eugene Diamond League is the women's 100m, where double Olympic 100m and 200m gold medallist from Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020, Elaine Thompson-Herah returns to the same venue she ran her fastest-ever time. The 10.54 she set at last year's Prefontaine Classic was a mere 0.05 seconds slower than the world record and made her the second-fastest woman in history.

In this Saturday's race, she goes up against the USA's Sha’Carri Richardson, Great Britain's Dina Asher-Smith - winner of last weekend's Birmingham Diamond League 100m race - and Tokyo 2020 bronze medallist Shericka Jackson of Jamaica.

Blink and you'll miss it, but this race has all the hallmarks of a classic at the Classic.

As always when Mondo Duplantis competes, a world record is on the line in the men's pole vault. The American-born Swede will once again aim for the skies as he looks to beat his best outdoor mark of 6.15m.

The women's 200m is also packed to the brim with world-class talent, including Jamaica's three-time Olympic gold medallist Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Bahamian double Olympic 400m champion Shaunae Miller-Uibo. Switzerland's Mujinga Kambundji will also be aiming to defend her Prefontaine Classic 200m title.

Another world record attempt will be made on Friday in the women's 5000m, where Burundi's Francine Niyonsaba has stated she will aim to set the world's best mark in Oregon. Firstly, she will need to beat off the challenge of Dutch Tokyo 2020 double gold medallist Sifan Hassan who will fancy herself in with a chance of the record. In the men's 5000, Joshua Cheptegei has also stated his intention to break his own world record of 12:35.36.

Excitement is growing for this weekend's non-Olympic distance Bowerman Mile, where reigning Olympic 1500m gold medallist Jakob Ingebrigtsen faces off against Timothy Cheruiyot of Kenya - the reigning world champion and Olympic silver medallist.

The women's 1500m and 800m will also see heavyweights of the sport battling for glory, with Kenya's Faith Kipyegon and Britain's Laura Muir both in contention at the longer distance, while the women's 800m sees Britain's 20-year-old Olympic silver medallist Keely Hodgkinson take on world champion Halimah Nakaayi. Prepare for fireworks in both races.

The last event of the meet will be the men's 100m, and once again there's a mouthwatering lineup on display. The USA's Fred Kerley, Erriyon Knighton, Christian Coleman and Noah Lyles are all in contention for top honours, with Canada's Andre De Grasse also in the mix.

Other athletes to watch in Eugene include Olympic champion Valarie Allman in the women's discus and Tokyo 2020 gold medallist Ryan Crouser in the men's shot put.

Eugene Diamond League Schedule

All start times are in Pacific Daylight Time

Friday 27 May

20:55: women's two mile

21:12: women's 5000m

21:35: men's 5000m

Saturday 28 May

12:20: women's High Jump

12:29: men's 1500m

12:33: women's long jump

12:56 men's pole vault

13:04: men's 400m hurdles

13:10: men's 5000m

13:33: women's 100m

13:38: women's dicus

13:43: women's 100m hurdles

13:49: women's 1500m

14:00: men's 400m

14:04: men's shot put

14:06: women's 800m

14:14: women's 3000m steeplechase

14:33: women's 200m

14:39: Bowerman Mile

14:52: men's 100m