Diamond League 2022 athletics in Doha: live updates - De Grasse set to run 200m; Alison dos Santos takes 400m hurdles

The first of 13 Diamond League meetings for 2022 takes place in Doha on Friday (13 May), just over 70 days before the 2022 World Athletics Championships in Oregon.

Some massive names are in action, including Shaunae Miller-Uibo, Mutaz Barshim and Gianmarco Tamberi, Andre de Grasse, and Dina Asher-Smith.

Olympic gold medallist De Grasse lines up in the 200m against reigning world champion Noah Lyles, who had to settle for bronze at the last Games, and versatile runner Fred Kerley, the 100m silver medallist from Tokyo.

Two podium finishers from the record-breaking men's 400m hurdles race in Tokyo will also be on parade at the Qatar Sports Club in Doha. Rai Benjamin, second behind Karsten Warholm who broke the world record when he took gold in 45.94 seconds, and Olympic bronze medallist Alison Dos Santos will be joined by Qatari star Abderrahaman Samba, fifth in the Olympic final.

And Barshim and Tamberi meet for the first time since they shared men's high jump gold in Tokyo.

Diamond League Doha 2022 schedule

All times are local time (UTC +3 hours)

18:10 – Men's pole vault (cancelled)

18:23 – Women's triple jump

18:25 – Women's shot put

19:04 – Women's 400m

19:15 – Men's high jump

19:17 – Women's 3000m

19:35 – Men's 400m hurdles

19:47 – Men's javelin throw

19:49 – Men's 800m

20:02 – Women's 100m hurdles

20:12 – Men's 200m

20:23 – Men's 1500m

20:36 – Women's 200m

20:47 – Men's 3000m steeplechase

Stay tuned to this page on Olympics.com for live running updates throughout the evening in Doha. Please refresh the page for updates. Do note that most recent updates are displayed first.

7:54pm – Kibet wins men's 800m

Unsurprisingly, the wind is continuing to wreak havoc today.

A slow men's 800m race is won by Kenya's Noah Kibet in 1:49.08, nearly six seconds off the world lead time.

Peter Bol of Australia and Marco Arop of Canada complete the top three.

Elsewhere, the men's high jump featuring Messrs. Tamberi and Barshim, and the men's javelin, are under way.

7:41pm – Dos Santos breaks meet record in hurdles

Wow, the track action is living up to its billing!

Alison dos Santos of Brazil storms home to win the men's 400m hurdles in a new world lead and meet record time of 47.24 seconds, breaking Rai Benjamin's mark in Doha from last year.

Benjamin himself crosses the line second in a season's best 47.49.

Ireland's Thomas Barr is third some way back in 49.67.

7:35pm – Ricketts wins heavily wind-affected triple jump

All over in the women's triple jump, where Jamaica's Shanieka Ricketts posted the best jump of 14.82 (+6.5m/s) on her third attempt.

The wind really messed with run-ups and the competition today, but that didn't put the Jamaican off.

World indoor silver medallist Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk of Ukraine takes second with a 14.73; Dominica's Thea Lafond gets third with a 14.46.

As for Patricia Mamona, she finished sixth.

7:25pm – Niyonsaba clinches 3000m flat

What a women's 3000m flat!

Burundi's Francine Niyonsaba, the Rio 2016 800m silver medallist who moved up to compete at 5000m (and won last year's Diamond League crown at that distance), clocks a world lead 8:37.70 to win the race.

She led nearly from the start and was ahead at the 1000m and 2000m splits.

That last lap was completed in 59.83 seconds. Kenya's Faith Kipyegon finishes just behind in second, in 8:38.05; Australian Jess Hull is third in 8:40.97.

7:15pm – Chase Ealey leads USA 1-2-3 in shot put

The women's shot put event is the first field event of the day to conclude, with American Chase Ealey topping the standings in a U.S. sweep of the top three spots.

Ealey's third throw of 19.51 metres bested the field, with Maggie Ewen's 19.32m in second.

Jessica Ramsey completed the top three with an 18.99m on her fourth attempt.

7:07pm – Paulino takes women's 400m

The Tokyo 2020 silver medallist in the women's 400m, Mariledy Paulino of the Dominican Republic, takes the season-opening Diamond League track race.

Her time's a 51.20, well clear of Stephenie Ann McPherson of Jamaica in second (51.69).

Bahamian star Shaunae Miller-Uibo was third in 51.84. That headwind really affected the athletes.

6:30pm – Women's triple jump headed by Mamona

The Tokyo Olympic Games silver medallist Patricia Mamona of Portugal is the headline name in the women's triple jump, with the world record holder Yulimar Rojas absent.

Rojas holds the meet record in Doha of 15.15m from last year, but all eyes will be on Mamona.

As a reminder, the 'final three' format – which previously saw the top three after five jumps progress to a single winner-take-all last jump – has been adjusted for this year.

The top three will still be the only ones in the final round, but their final-round result will no longer determine the winner, with all six rounds counting.

Mamona opens with a 14.07m – and to prove just how windy it is, she had a tailwind of +5.6m/s. The limit for records is +2.0m/s.

6:15pm – Men's pole vault cancelled due to high winds

Good evening!

Some unfortunate news to start off with today. The men's pole vault has been cancelled due to high winds in Doha.

Sadly, it's not safe for the vaulters to compete.