Elaine Thompson-Herah wins easily at Puerto Rico Athletics Classic 2022

Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah cruised to victory in the women's 100m race at the Puerto Rico Athletics Classic on Thursday (12 May) in Ponce, Puerto Rico.

The Jamaican, who defended the women’s 100m and 200m on the athletics track at Tokyo 2020 to obtain the coveted ‘double-double’, recorded a 10.93 time, beating Michelle-Lee Ahye's 11.06.

"It's a pleasure to be here, first time in Puerto Rico. The course is amazing, just crossed the line healthy. I'm really happy about that," Thompson-Herah told American broadcaster ESPN2. "I've worked very hard, knowing I could be the fastest woman alive. It was a pleasure to put my name in the history books and I continue to work to make more history."

American Cambrea Sturgis, who ran 10.87 in North Carolina and was one of the pre-event favourites, finished in seventh, clocking an 11.29.

Jasmine Camacho-Quinn will be a main draw for local fans in Puerto Rico as she lines up for the 100m hurdles in Ponce Picture by 2021 Getty Images

Hansle Parchment, the reigning 110m hurdles Olympic champion, won his signature event with a season's best 13.15. American Devon Allen close behind at 13.20.

"So many things to fix. I'm sure coach is already getting his little book ready with all things I need to work," said Parchment. "Otherwise, I had fun. Good atmosphere. It's warm, so it was good."

Double Olympic shot put champion and world record holder Ryan Crouser won going away, throwing a 22.75 nearly two meters ahead of compatriot Payton Otterdahl's 20.97.

Women’s 800m Olympic champion Athing Mu won the 400m, her first professional race at the distance. The 19-year-old is the NCAA record holder in the event and took gold in the 4x400m with Team USA in Japan last summer.

Thursday in Ponce, she ran a 50.42 ahead of Puerto Rico's Gabby Scott (51.42).

"I just wanted to come out and get a PR. I wasn't super happy with my 51.7 a couple weeks ago. Just wanted to come out here and PR, so that's exactly what happened," said Mu. "The crowd is incredible, whether they were cheering for me or not. The energy built on me while I was running so I was very happy about that."

Hometown hero Jasmine Camacho-Quinn came up just short in the final event of the day, racing in the 100m hurdles where she won gold last summer in Tokyo. American Alaysha Johnson shocked the field, getting the win at 12.50. Camacho-Quinn finished at 12.52.