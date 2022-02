Erin Jackon's time of 37.04 edged out Japan's Takagi Miho and the ROC's Angelina Golikova. An athlete from the United States of America had not won gold in the women's event since Lillehammer 1994. But Jackson's achievement would not have been possible if it weren't for her friend Brittany Lowe, who gave up her US qualification spot to Jackson after making the grade in her specialist events.

