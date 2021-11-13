Erin Jackson “dreaming of Olympic gold" after becoming first black woman to win speed skating World Cup event

Speed skating trailblazer Erin Jackson became the first black woman to claim a World Cup victory as she claimed the 500m event at the Olympic season opener in Poland.

Jackson pipped 2018 Olympic champion Nao Kodaira from Japan by just just 0.13 seconds, clocking 37.613 seconds at the Arena Lodowa in Tomaszów Mazowiecki.

“Kind of a big surprise,” the 29-year-old U.S. skater told Dutch broadcaster NOS. “I was hoping to be in podium position,” before revealing some big ambitions for the Beijing 2022 Winter Games:

“Dreaming of Olympic gold like everyone else,” she said. “It’s still really early, so it’s anyone’s game, but I’m definitely feeling more confidence now.”

No stranger to historic firsts, Jackson was the first black woman to qualify for the U.S. Olympic long-track speed skating team, a feat she managed after just four months training on ice.

Jackson began on inline skates and at roller derbies before stepping on the ice where she was a natural, finishing 24th at the Olympics in 2018.

She tried figure skating too before switching to inline in 2003, following top Team USA speed skaters Brittany Bowe and Joey Mantia onto the ice from inline.

All three hail from Ocala, Florida, and trained under coach Renee Hildebrand.

Jackson's victory in the first meet of the season promises much and the event in Poland was the first of a the four-stop international Olympic qualifying season with the top long track speed skaters in the world gearing up for Beijing 2022.