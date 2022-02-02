Meet Eric Staal: Canada men's ice hockey captain at Beijing 2022

In an already stellar career, Eric Staal now has the job of captaining the Canadian men’s Olympic ice hockey team at Beijing 2022.

Canada are among the favourites for the Olympic title and Staal is the only man in the squad with a gold medal to his name as part of the victorious side at Vancouver 2010.

The 37-year-old veteran, who also skippered Canada at the 2013 World Championship, will have David Desharnais and Maxim Noreau alongside him as alternate captains.

Noreau won bronze at PyeongChang 2018 on his first Games appearance along with fellow returnees Eric O'Dell and Matt Robinson.

There is youthful talent to go with the experience with the number one pick in July's NHL Draft, 2021 world gold medallist Owen Power, in the squad along with forward Mason McTavish.

"The opportunity to represent Canada at the Olympics is very special, and being named captain is an honour and something I take a lot of pride in." - Eric Staal

Canada call-ups, and gold-medal performances

Hailing from Ontario hockey hotbed Thunder Bay, Staal is the oldest of four brothers who have all played in the NHL - Marc, Jordan and Jared.

He is a member of the elite Triple Gold Club having won a Stanley Cup, a world title and Olympic gold.

Having been selected by the Carolina Hurricanes as the second overall pick in the 2003 NHL Draft, Staal helped the franchise to its first and only NHL title in 2006.

He stayed for 13 years with the Canes before turning out for the New York Rangers, Minnesota Wild, Buffalo Sabres and Montreal Canadiens and made four NHL All-Star Game appearances, the last coming in 2020.

His first call-up for Team Canada came in 2007 for the World Championship in Moscow with brother Jordan also in the squad.

The centre made an immediate impact on the international stage, scoring five goals in the tournament including one in the 4-2 final victory over Finland.

He was in Canada's squad again for their title defence on home ice in Quebec City the following year, but an overtime goal from Ilya Kovalchuk saw Russia take gold 5-4.

Staal had been a reserve for Torino 2006 but was part of the roster for the home Games in Vancouver.

Playing as a starter, he had a goal and five assists with the team winning gold thanks to Sidney Crosby's iconic overtime game winner against the United States.

That triumph saw him become the 23rd member of the Triple Gold Cup with six more since taking the total to 29, 11 of whom are Canadian.

He was named Team Canada captain for the 2013 World Championship in Stockholm, but sustained a knee injury in the quarter-final loss to eventual champions Sweden.

With NHL players not present in Beijing due to pandemic concerns, Staal has received his first Winter Olympic Games call-up since Vancouver.

Eric Staal (C) holds his gold medal next to Patrice Bergeron (R) after Canada won the Olympic ice hockey title at Vancouver 2010 Picture by 2010 Getty Images

When to watch the Canada men's ice hockey team in competition at the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022?

Staal and his side begin their Olympic Winter Games campaign against Germany on Thursday 10 February at 21:10 Beijing time (08:10 EST in Thunder Bay, Ontario).

That is followed by an exciting clash with the United States on Saturday 12 February at 12:10 Bejiing time (23:10 EST), before a date with China at 21:10 (08:10 EST) the following day.

Should Canada get through, as is expected, qualification play-off matches take place on Tuesday 15 February.

The quarter-finals are played the following day, before the semi-finals on Friday 18 February.

Depending on the outcome of that match, Canada would either play in the bronze medal game on Saturday 19 February or the gold medal game on Sunday 20 February.

