Dylan Groenewegen wins stage 3 with Wout van Aert extending his overall lead at Tour de France 2022 - Results

Dutch rider Dylan Groenewegen (BikeExchange-Jayco) won the third stage of road cycling's 2022 Tour de France in a blanket finish on Sunday (3 July).

The 182km trip between Vejle and Sonderborg came to an emphatic finish, with Groenewegen getting his nose in front to claim the fifth Tour de France stage victory of his career. He narrowly beat Belgian riders Wout van Aert and Jasper Philipsen in second and third place. Van Aert consolidated his lead in the general classification with his second-place finish.

A large crash towards the back of the peloton on the cobblestone section just over 10km to the finish, ultimately split the bunch.

Danish rider Magnus Cort (EF Education-EasyPost) launched a one-man breakaway leading from the start, where he remained for 130km.

At one point, Cort opened a gap of more than six minutes on the chasing peloton before they finally caught up with him with 52km to the finish. The 29-year-old Cort retained the polka dot jersey from the day before.

Following the final day of racing in Denmark the riders will take their first rest day of this year’s Le Tour travelling to France for the fourth leg, a 171.5km trip between Dunkirk and Calais on Tuesday.

2022 Tour de France: Stage 3 results - Sunday 3 July

Dylan Groenewegen (Netherlands): 4:34:34 Wout van Aert (Belgium) +00 Jasper Philipsen (Belgium) +00 Peter Sagan (Slovakia) +00 Fabio Jakobsen (Netherlands) +00 Christophe Laporte (France) +00 Alberto Dainese (Italy) +00 Hugo Hofstetter (France) +00 Caleb Ewan (Australia) +00 Danny van Poppel (Netherlands) +00

2022 Tour de France: General classification standings after stage 3 on Sunday 3 July

Wout van Aert (Belgium) 9:01:17 Yves Lampaert (Belgium) +07. Tadej Pogacar (Slovenia) +14.

Full rankings are available on the official Tour de France website.

Schedule and stage winners: Day-by-day route of 2022 Tour de France

Fri 1 July: Stage 1 – Copenhagen-Copenhagen (time trial, 13.2 km) - Won by Yves Lampaert (Belgium), who also took the yellow jersey for overall lead of the race's general classification.

Sat 2 July: Stage 2 – Roskilde-Nyborg (202.5 km) - Won by Fabio Jakobsen (Netherlands). Wout van Aert (Belgium) claims overall race lead.

Sun 3 July: Stage 3 – Vejle-Sonderborg (182 km)

Mon 4 July: Transfer Day - from Denmark to France.

Tue 5 July: Stage 4 – Dunkerque-Calais (171.5 km)

Wed 6 July: Stage 5 – Lille Metropole-Arenburg Porte du Hainaut (157 km)

Thu 7 July: Stage 6 – Binche-Longwhy (220km)

Fri 8 July: Stage 7 – Tomblaine-La Super Planche de Belle Filles (176.5 km)

Sat 9 July: Stage 8 – Dole-Lausanne (186.5km)

Sunday 10 July: Stage 9 – Aigle-Chatel les Portes du Soleil (193km)

Monday 11 July: Rest Day

Tuesday 12 July: Stage 10 – Morzine Les Portes du Soleil-Megeve (148.5km)

Wednesday 13 July: Stage 11 – Albertville-Col du Granon Serre Chevalier (152km)

Thursday 14 July: Stage 12 – Briancon-Alpe d’Huez (165.5km)

Friday 15 July: Stage 13 – Le Bourg d’Oisans-Saint Etienne (193km)

Saturday 16 July: Stage 14 – Saint Etienne-Mende (192.5km)

Sunday 17 July: Stage 15 – Rodez-Carcassonne (202.5km)

Monday 18 July: Rest Day

Tuesday 19 July: Stage 16 – Carcassonne-Foix (178,5km)

Wednesday 20 July: Stage 17 – Saint-Gaudens-Peyragudes (130km)

Thursday 21 July: Stage 18 – Lourdes-Hautacam (143.5km)

Friday 22 July: Stage 19 – Castelnau-Magnoac – Cahors (188.5km)

Saturday 23 July: Stage 20 – Lacapelle-Marival - Rocamadour (time trial, 40.7km)

Sunday 24 July: Stage 21 – Paris La Defence Arena – Paris Champs Elysees (116km)