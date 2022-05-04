‘Not as fast as I used to be,’ Dutee Chand to retire after Paris 2024 Olympics

Ace Indian sprinter Dutee Chand is set to hang up her boots after competing at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Dutee Chand, who has represented India at Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020 Olympics, announced her decision to retire in an interview with ESPN after losing the 200m race to teen sprinter Priya Mohan at the Khelo India University Games.

“I'm growing old, I'm not as fast as I used to be,” the 26-year-old Dutee Chand, who won silver medals in 100m and 200m races at the Asian Games in 2018, admitted. “I'll pull along for two-three more years if my body cooperates.”

Despite losing the 200m sprint to the 19-year-old Priya Mohan, Dutee Chand managed to win two medals at the Khelo India University Games. She successfully defended her title in the 100m sprint earlier in the Games.

However, Dutee Chand clocked only 11.68 seconds in the 100m, far from her personal best and national record of 11.17 seconds she achieved at the Indian Grand Prix in Patiala last year.

“My body is becoming slower and I began training quite late this season,” Dutee Chand reasoned.

Dutee Chand is also yet to meet the qualification standards set by the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) for the Commonwealth Games (11.31s) and the Asian Games (11.36s), scheduled to be held later this year.

For qualifying for the World Athletics Championships in July, Dutee Chand will need to better her personal best and clock 11.15s to make the cut in the 100m event.

“I've already participated in five events this year to make the cut for these international events… I'm confident of hitting my peak in June-July before the international circuit begins,” Dutee Chand reckoned.

Dutee Chand, who shot to fame after winning the 100m under-18 nationals in 2012, went on to become one of India’s most successful sprinters after PT Usha.

In 2014, Dutee Chand won the 200m gold medal at Asian Junior Athletics Championships and in 2016, she set a 60m national record (7.28 seconds) at the Asian Indoor Championships to clinch the bronze medal.

After winning two silver medals at the Asian Games in 2018, Dutee Chand became the only Indian to win the gold medal at World University Games in 2019.

Dutee Chand’s 200m silver medal at the Asian Games was also the first Indian medal in the category since PT Usha’s gold medal in 1986.

In 2022 so far, Dutee Chand won her 100m run at the national inter-university championships in 11.44 seconds in February followed by gold at the Federation Cup in 11.49 seconds in March.

Dutee Chand also made clear her plans to open up 'Dutee Chand Athletics Speed Academy' in Odisha after her retirement to train aspiring sprinters.