Khelo India University Games: Priya Mohan beats Dutee Chand to win 200m gold

Youngster Priya Mohan edged out Olympian Dutee Chand in the women’s 200m sprint at the Khelo India University Games 2021 in Bengaluru on Monday morning.

Priya Mohan. representing hosts Jain University at the KIUG 2021, clocked 23.90 seconds in the highlight event of Day 8 to win the gold medal while Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology’s Dutee Chand clinched silver with 24.02.

Florence Barla from Ranchi University bagged the bronze, finishing in 24.13 seconds.

Dutee Chand was the reigning champion in the event coming into the race, having won the women’s 200m at KIUG 2020, finishing in 23.66.

Monday’s run was also Dutee Chand’s season’s best in the 200m. Her previous best timing was 24.52s in the semi-finals of the national inter-university women's athletics championships at Bhubaneswar in February.

Interestingly, Priya Mohan was part of that race too and had bested the Indian ace by 0.06 seconds. The 19-year-old from Karnataka went on to win the gold at the meet after Dutee Chand had to pull out of the final due to an injury.

Priya had clocked her 200m personal best timing of 23.85 at the Federation Cup last month. Dutee’s personal best timing in the 200m is 23.00, which she achieved during the heats of the Asian Games 2018 en route to a silver medal finish.

The Indian national record in the women’s 200m is 22.82, achieved by Saraswati Saha in 2002.

Neither Priya Mohan nor Dutee Chand have been able to meet the Athletics Federation of India’s qualifying standards in women’s 200m for the Asian and Commonwealth Games yet.

The mark is 23.17 for the Asian Games 2022, which will be held in Hangzhou, China in September. For the Birmingham CWG 2022 in July-August, the standard is even steeper at 22.70.

Monday’s 200m triumph was Priya Mohan’s second gold at the KIUG 2021, having secured the 400m title on Sunday. Priya’s double gold helped Jain University consolidate its spot at the top of the KIUG 2021 medals table.