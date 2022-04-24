Khelo India University Games 2021 medallists

The Khelo India University Games 2021 kickstarted in Bengaluru from April 24. The national-level tournament will run till May 3.

A part of the Indian government’s Khelo India initiative to promote grassroots sports and identify young talents from all across the country, the first-ever edition of the Khelo India University Games (KIUG) was held in Bhubaneswar, Odisha back in 2020.

The event is an inter-university meet where athletes representing different institutes from all over the country vie for medals in a variety of sporting events. The 2020 edition saw 206 medal events in 17 different sports.

Chandigarh’s Panjab University topped the 2020 medals table with 46 medals – 17 gold, 19 silver and 10 bronze.

KIUG 2021, the second edition of the Khelo India University Games was postponed last year due to COVID-19. The rescheduled event is being held across different venues in Bengaluru, Karnataka this year.

Some 3,800 participants representing 189 universities are participating across 20 sporting disciplines in 275 different medal events. This edition will also witness the addition of two indigenous sports, yogasana and mallakhamb, in the programme.

Archery, athletics, badminton, basketball, boxing, fencing, football, hockey, judo, kabaddi, karate, shooting, swimming, table tennis, tennis, volleyball, weightlifting and wrestling are the other 18 sports which will be contested.

Top Indian athletes, including several Olympians like Dutee Chand, Srihari Nataraj, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Divyansh Singh Panwar, Manu Bhaker and Srihari Nataraj will be seen competing at the KIUG 2021.

Khelo India University Games 2021 medal table

Rank University Gold Silver Bronze Total 1 Shivaji University 1 1 1 3 2 Kavayitri Bahinabai Chaudhari North Maharashtra University 1 1 0 2 3 Delhi University 1 1 0 2 4 KIIT 1 0 1 2 5 Maharshi Dayanand University 1 0 0 1 6 Pandit Ravishankar Shukla University 1 0 0 1 7 KL University 1 0 0 1 8 University of Mumbai 1 0 0 1 9 Savitribhali Phule University, Pune 0 2 1 3 10 Adamas University 0 1 0 1 11 Berhampur University 0 1 0 1 12 Lovely Professional University 0 1 0 1 13 Kurukshetra University 0 0 1 1 14 Mangalore University 0 0 1 1 15 Pandit Ravishankar Shukla University 0 0 1 1 16 Gujarat University 0 0 1 1 17 Bundelkhand University 0 0 1 1

*table will be updated daily throughout KIUG 2021

Khelo India University Games 2021 medal winners

Weightlifting

Women

45kg: 1. Komal Kohar (Maharshi Dayanand University) Snatch 70kg, Clean and Jerk 90kg, 160kg; 2. Chandrika Tarafdar (Adamas University) 64kg, 85kg, 147kg ; 3. Pratiksha Balu Sathe (Shivaji University) 63 kg, 85kg, 143kg.

49kg: 1. Sneha Soren (KIIT) 69kg, 92kg, 161kg; 2. Sarita Sunil Savant (Shivaji University) 64, kg, 86kg, 150kg; 3. Shalu (Kurukshetra University) 67kg, 82kg, 149kg.

55kg: Ranmale Sakshi Mahesh (Shivaji University) 73kg, 93kg, 166kg; 2. Pramila Krisani (Berhampur University) 71kg, 95kg, 166kg; 3. B Lakshmi (Mangalore University) 74kg, 87kg, 161kg.

Men

55kg: 1. Vijay Maheshwari (Pandit Ravishankar Shukla University) Snatch 100kg, Clean and Jerk 130kg, 230kg; 2. Uday Anil Mahajan (Kavayitri Bahinabai Chaudhari North Maharashtra University) 99kg, 128kg, 227kg; 3. Komal Maheshwari (Pandit Ravishankar Shukla University) 98kg, 127kg, 225kg.

61kg: 1. Mahajan Govinda Sunil (Kavayitri Bahinabai Chaudhari North Maharashtra University) 112kg, 140kg, 252kg; 2. Sagar Madar (Lovely Professional University) 109kg, 135kg, 244kg; 3. Rajendra Muduli (KIIT) 108kg, 130kg, 238kg.

Shooting

Men 10m air rifle individual: 1. Maddineni Mahesh (KL University) 2. Paarth Makhija (Delhi University) 3. Gajanan Khandagle (Savitribhali Phule University, Pune).

Men 10m air rifle team: 1. Delhi University (Shivansh Saini 618.3, Samarvir 628.4 and Paarth Makhija 628.6) 1875.3 points; 2. Savitribai Pule University, Pune, 1873.1; 3. Gujarat University 1869.1

Mallakhamb

Men’s team: 1. University of Mumbai 123.85 (Pole Mallakhamb 41.05; Rope Mallakhamb 41.60; Hanging Mallakhamb 41.20); 2. Savitri Phule University, Pune, 123.73; 3. Bundelkhand University 116.05