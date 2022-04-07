Duncan Scott records World Championship selection time as Anna Hopkin and Thomas Dean safely progress at British Swimming Championships

Superb performances on the morning of Day 3 (Thursday, 7 April) of the British Swimming Championships saw Olympic champions Duncan Scott, Anna Hopkin and Thomas Dean all qualify for the evening's finals.

Scotland's Scott, who won four medals at Tokyo 2020 in 2021 to become Great Britain's most successful Olympic swimmer ever, cruised to victory in the 400 IM, stopping the clock in 4.17.51.

Despite being two seconds off his lifetime best, he comfortably met the consideration time, meaning he will be automatically selected for Britain's team at the 2022 World Championships in Budapest, Hungary this July.

Hopkin, who anchored Team GB to Olympic gold and a world record in the mixed medley relay last year, won women’s 50 freestyle.

Gliding through the water with her customary silky smooth technique, the University of Bath athlete clocked 24.95, which was outside of world champs consideration time but half a second quicker than any of her rivals in the 15 heats.

Hopkins' Bath teammate Dean, who won individual 200 freestyle and 4x200 freestyle relay gold at Tokyo 2020, qualified for the evening's men's 100 free final with the third fastest heat time.

His time of 48.57 was beaten only by Lewis Burras and Jacob Whittle, 48.15 and 48.36 respectively.

These quick swims bode well for the British men's freestyle relay teams in Budapest this July, with national record holder Duncan Scott - absent from this race in order to focus on the 400 IM - sure to be selected too.

Laura Stephens sealed the fastest time in the women’s 200 butterfly with 2.09.70, while Thomas Trebilcock was quickest in the men’s 1500m heats in 15.59.41.

The finals begin at 18:30 BST (17.30 GMT) on Thursday evening.

How to watch the British Swimming Championships 2022 live

Tickets are available for fans to attend sessions in person in Sheffield.

The Championships are also be broadcast on British Swimming's YouTube page.