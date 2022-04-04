2022 British Swimming Championships and Trials: How to watch Adam Peaty in action

Three-time Olympic gold medallist Adam Peaty will have his eye on a packed summer of action when he competes at the British Swimming Championships from 5–10 April.

Ponds Forge in Sheffield, England, hosts the event which will double up as selection trials ahead of June's World Championships in Budapest, the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham at the end of July, and August's European Championships in Rome.

Peaty is already assured of his spots on each team by virtue of his prior championship performances.

The British Championships will be Peaty's first competition of the season, although he has been in training for the last few months leading up to the busy summer.

Due to the global pandemic, these are the first British nationals to be held since 2019 where Peaty claimed his fifth consecutive 100m breaststroke title.

As the double Olympic champion and world record in that event - he remains the only man to have broken 57 seconds - he is the runaway favourite to make in six straight triumphs.

He will also bid for a fourth successive win in the non-Olympic 50m breaststroke, in which he also boasts three world titles and the world record, and try to secure his first national 200m breaststroke crown since 2015.

Read here how Peaty has revolutionised breaststroke.

Adam Peaty's schedule of events

Peaty is unsurprisingly the top seed in the 50m and 100m breaststroke, while he also remains one of the main men to watch in the 200m.

There will be two sessions a day, with heats in the mornings and finals starting at 6pm BST every evening.

The 100m breaststroke takes place on Tuesday 5 April. He will again be in action on Wednesday in the 50m, before returning on Friday for the 200m.

How to watch the British Swimming Championships 2022 live

Tickets are available for fans to attend sessions in person in Sheffield.

The Championships will also be broadcast on British Swimming's YouTube page.