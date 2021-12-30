Adam Peaty pursuing 'Project Immortal': "A time that can never be beaten"

Two-time individual Olympic swimming champion Adam Peaty already has guaranteed his legacy.

When the 27-year-old touched the wall at Tokyo 2020 this summer, the world record holder became the first British swimmer ever to successfully defend an Olympic gold medal in the pool.

Enjoying that timeless medal winning moment in Japan was crucial for Peaty who admitted in an interview with Sky Sports that he struggled with motivation after the postponement of the Games:

“Going into 2021 was tough because my mindset was geared up for last year,” he explained.

“I questioned why I was doing it and I never question it – this is what I love. But when you do it without gratification without winning gold medals, that’s when you start to question ‘why’.”

To both avoid that entanglement with self-doubt again, and to refresh his focus, 'Project Immortal' was born.

Modelled after 'Project 56' which culminated in Peaty achieving his world record time of 56.88 in 2019, this goal is whole lot more ambitious.

As its name suggests, the target, devised in conjunction with Peaty’s coach Mel Marshall, is to set a 100m breaststroke time that can’t ever be beaten. It will guide the swimmer over the next three years:

“More than ever, we have to kind of attack,” the Briton continued to Sky.

“It’s going to be war. You’ve got to treat them [his rivals] like they’re going to take something away from you because they are.”

"Doing a time that can never be beaten... the next three years is how we achieve Project Immortal." - Adam Peaty

Adam Peaty: Fourth Olympic appearance at LA 2028?

Setting such a standard needs time and after falling short of his current record in Tokyo, the three-time Olympic gold medallist insists he is going nowhere until he betters it.

The swimmer not only confirmed that Paris 2024 is firmly fixed in his diary but also hinted at making a fourth Olympic appearance at LA 2028.

“Obviously Paris is on the cards and hopefully if I get what I want there, then it’s LA 2028."

Should the breaststroke master make it to the Games in the United States he would be 33 years old but age, for Peaty, is merely a number:

“2028 would take me to 14 years as a pro-athlete – a 30-year career. I’m game for it, why not? Seven more years to set a time that no one will ever beat and achieve sporting immortality – the right way.”

