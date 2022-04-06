Adam Peaty dominates Day 2 of British Swimming Championships as Luke Greenbank misses final

Fresh from his victory in the 100m breaststroke at the British Swimming Championships, Adam Peaty sealed the fastest time in 50m breaststroke qualification on Day 2 (Wednesday 6 April).

The three-time Olympic gold medallist touched home in 27.10 at Ponds Forge in Sheffield, which is also the fastest time in the world this year.

In what was another exciting session at the event, which also serves as the British trials for this summer’s 2022 World Aquatics Championships in Budapest, Luke Greenbank failed to qualify for the 100 backstroke final after finishing joint ninth.

The 24-year-old's individual bronze medal in the event at Tokyo 2020 in 2021 means that he is already preselected for the world championships, but is now likely to miss out on the men's 4x100 medley relay, whom he helped land silver at the Olympics.

Kathleen Dawson, who won Olympic gold as part of the mixed 4x100 medley relay team in Japan, is safely through to the 100 backstroke final after clocking 1.00.98 in the prelims

Dawson's Olympic mixed relay teammate James Guy qualified for the 200 butterfly final in a time of 1.59.31, which was good enough for third overall.

The finals begin this evening at 18:00 BST (19:00 CET).

READ: 2022 British Swimming Championships: How to watch Adam Peaty in action

READ: How Adam Peaty revolutionised breaststroke

How to watch the British Swimming Championships 2022 live

Tickets are available for fans to attend sessions in person in Sheffield.

The Championships will also be broadcast on British Swimming's YouTube page.