Dani Alves at FIFA World Cup: Records and stats 

Dani Alves has become Brazil’s oldest FIFA World Cup captain. The 39-year-old full-back, who plays his club football in Mexico for UNAM Pumas, was being given the armband against Cameroon in the final match of group stage play as part of head coach Tite’s changes ahead of the clash. 38-year-old Thiago Silva previously held the record for oldest men’s captain and Brazilian male player to star at a World Cup when he started in Brazil’s opening round win against Serbia (2-0). Alves has now surpassed him. La Selecao are able to rotate their squad and test their depth after a 1-0 win over Switzerland on 28 November assured them a place in the knockout stages. The record world champion lost 1-0 to Cameroon in their final group game. As Brazil celebrates another achievement for the world's most titled player (46), read on to discover more stats about Alves. • FIFA World Cup 2022: Teams qualified for Round of 16 - France, Brazil make cut

Alves celebrates with his Brazil teammates after winning the Copa America final in 2019 (2019 Getty Images)

How many international caps does Dani Alves have? Dani Alves has earned his 126th cap for Brazil when he took to the field at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar against Cameroon. He gained his first cap for his country back in 2006 in an international friendly against Ecuador. FIFA World Cup 2022: All results, scores and points table

What titles has Dani Alves won with Brazil? In the 16 years Alves has represented Brazil the defender has lifted his country to two FIFA Confederations Cup victories (2009 and 2013); two Copa America titles (2007 and 2019) and claimed Olympic gold at Tokyo 2020, in 2021. One title Alves has never won with Brazil is the World Cup. In 2010, when he first made his appearance, Brazil were eliminated in the knockouts by Netherlands. When the tournament came to Brazil in 2014 Alves was selected a second time but the hosts were defeated in the semi-final by Germany. Alves then missed out on the 2018 edition due to injury before being selected for the competition in Qatar. FIFA World Cup 2022 top goal-scorers: Race for the Golden Boot

Alves (L) with Richarlison (R) as they celebrate winning Olympic gold at Tokyo 2020 in 2021

Dani Alves: An Olympic record holder At Tokyo 2020, in 2021, Brazil's men's football team successfully defended the gold medal they won in front of a home crowd at Rio 2016. They claimed the gold after defeated Spain 2-1 in extra time in the final. As well as taking home gold on that day Alves also claimed another special piece of Olympic history. In helping his country to the top of the podium he became the oldest footballer ever to win a gold medal in the men’s Olympic at 38 years old. • FIFA World Cup 2022: Stats and records

Dani Alves (R) with Hulk (L) and Neymar during the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil (2014 Getty Images)