Daniel Andre Tande gives Norway another win on the Holmenkollen

Daniel Andre Tande made it two wins out of two for Norway on the weekend in the men's ski jumping World Cup on Sunday (6 March).

After Marius Lindvik took victory on the Holmenkollen on Saturday, his teammate ascended to the top of the podium to take home his eighth World Cup title.

PyeongChang 2018 team gold medallist Tande, 28, jumped 128.5m and 133.5m for a winning total of 271.2 points.

Slovenia's Anze Lanisek was 3.9 points behind in second place - the eighth time he has been an individual runner-up in the World Cup against one win - with Austria's Beijing 2022 men's team gold medallist Stefan Kraft taking third to clinch the RAW AIR mini-series.

Saturday's runner-up Markus Eisenbichler was fourth ahead of his fellow German Karl Geiger and Slovenia's Cene Prevc.

Japan's Olympic normal hill champion and large hill silver medallist Kobayashi Ryoyu finished seventh with his overall World Cup lead over Geiger reduced to 58 points.

Next up are the Ski Flying World Championships in Vikersund from 10-13 March with Geiger defending his individual title.

Takanashi Sara got the better of Beijing 2022 individual and mixed team champion Ursa Bogataj to take her record to 63 World Cup wins.

The 25-year-old Japanese executed leaps of 130.0m and 128.0m for a total of 263.9, 4.6 points ahead of her Slovenian rival.

Takanashi's team-mate Ito Yuki finished in third place, just ahead of Slovenia's Nika Kriznar who walked off with the RAW AIR crown.

Marita Kramer - who missed the Beijing Games due to a positive Covid test - was fifth to all but seal the overall World Cup title.

The Austrian leads Kriznar by 195 points with just two rounds remaining.

Home favourite Silje Opseth was unable to repeat her Saturday heroics as she finished in seventh place.

The women's World Cup season concludes next weekend with two normal hill events at Oberhof.