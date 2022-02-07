Medals update: Slovenia leaps to first ever ski jumping mixed team gold at Beijing 2022 

Slovenia showed immense poise in a drama-filled competition to become the first Olympic champions in the ski jumping mixed team event on the normal hill at the Zhangjiakou Ski Jump Center at Beijing 2022 on Monday (7 February).

The Slovenian quartet of Nika Kriznar, Timi Zajc, Ursa Bogataj and Peter Prevc was in a class of its own, breaching the 1,000-point barrier to underline their dominance on the day.

They finished 111 points ahead of the second-placed ROC (890.3), with Canada winning the bronze medal with a total of 844.6.

Slovenia were the kings and queens of consistency, coming into the final round of jumping at the top of the leader board with a 49-point advantage over Norway.

While disqualifications had a significant impact on the standings, Slovenia remained undeterred to win the victory. Bogataj clinched her second gold at Beijing 2022 after winning the women’s normal hill individual title two days earlier (5 February), with Kriznar finishing third behind her.

Results – ski jumping mixed team

1- Slovenia 1001.5

2- ROC 890.3

3- Canada 844.6