Home joy for Olympic champ Marius Lindvik on the Holmenkollen

Marius Lindvik made it four wins out of four for Norwegian nordic athletes in Oslo on Saturday (5 March) by taking the large hill World Cup contest.

Therese Johaug ended her career with victory in the 30km mass start cross country at the start of the day with Jarl Magnus Riiber securing the nordic combined King's Cup.

Silje Opseth then clinched her first ski jumping World Cup triumph before Lindvik made it a day to remember for home fans on the Holmenkollen.

The Olympic large hill champion lay in third place at midway, and produced a fine leap of 131.0m in round two to get the better of Germany's first-round leader Markus Eisenbichler by just 1.6 points.

Robert Johansson was third with another Norwegian, Daniel Andre Tande, in fourth.

Cene Prevc of Slovenia took fifth place ahead of Japan's Olympic normal hill champion and large hill silver medallist Kobayashi Ryoyu.

