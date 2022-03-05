Therese Johaug ends career with home World Cup win in Oslo

Therese Johaug ended her career with victory on the Holmenkollen on Saturday (5 March).

A day after announcing her retirement from cross-country skiing, Norway's triple gold medallist from Beijing 2022 won the Oslo 30km mass start to secure her fifth World Cup distance title.

The 33-year-old, who served an 18-month doping ban which saw her miss PyeongChang 2018, established a lead of over a minute before crossing the line clear of Krista Parmakoski of Finland and Sweden's Olympic sprint champion Jonna Sundling.

Johaug's win came 11 years to the day after her first World Cup triumph, also in Oslo. Afterwards, she said, "I am so happy now but also very sad."

She announced her plans to quit after this race on Friday on social media, saying, "In many ways, it feels as if I’ve gone full circle to Saturday 5 March 2022, standing on the starting line for another 30km in Holmenkollen.

"I really don't want the journey to end, but there is a time for everything, and I think the time has come for me to do other things than invest full-time in cross-country skiing."

With the scheduled season finale in Tyumen, Russia now cancelled, there are just two races left in the World Cup season.

They take place next weekend in Falun, Sweden, with Beijing relay gold medallist Natalya Nepryayeva - who has been barred from competing - now assured of the overall World Cup title.

With Jessie Diggins skipping the race due to fatigue, Ebba Andersson's ninth place saw her move ahead of her into second, but she trails the Russian by 241 points.