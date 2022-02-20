Medals update: Therese Johaug wins third Beijing 2022 gold in cross-country skiing women's 30km mass start free  

Norway's Therese Johaug skied to a dominant victory in the cross-country skiing women's 30km mass start free, the final cross-country event of these Olympic Winter Games.

The Norwegian was out in a league of her own, coming home in 1:24:54.0, some 1:43.3 ahead of second-place Jessie Diggins who claimed her second medal of the Games.

Johaug's gold was her third of the Games and continues Norway's rich tradition in the mass start free, following compatriot Marit Bjoergen won gold at PyeongChang 2018.

Third place and the bronze went to Kerttu Niskanen of Finland, who adds another medal to her Beijing 2022 haul after winning silver in the women's 10km classic.